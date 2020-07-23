Juden has record of service

Cape Girardeau County residents have a unique opportunity in this Republican August primary election to nominate one of the most decorated, honored and talented law enforcement officers in the state of Missouri.

Drew Juden has served the law enforcement community for over 40 years with an unblemished record of accomplishment and innovation unmatched in Missouri.

I have had the distinct privilege of working with Drew and, as a longtime newspaper publisher, watching him work with the public in every imaginable capacity.

Drew served the community of Sikeston in virtually every level of law enforcement, including the decorated fire division. At each and every level, he displayed the professionalism and skills that brought distinction to his service.

When Drew was the director of Public Safety in Sikeston, I saw the respect he received from his officers and the entire community. That respect brought him every honor bestowed by that community from Law Enforcement Officer of the Year to the Citizen of the Year, an honor reserved by those select citizens who make an extraordinary contribution to their community.

But his service did not end there.

Drew was named the Missouri Director of Public Safety, the highest ranking law enforcement officer in the state of Missouri and won wide praise for his organizational skills, his management style and his tireless dedication to every resident of our fine state.

His work with the national Homeland Security office was an accomplishment reserved for a highly select few state officials in the nation.

In elections, voters recognize experience as well as character. Drew Juden has served and will continue to serve with integrity, honesty and a willingness to listen to all voices in all matters impacting law enforcement and the county he so loves.

At each and every level of service, Drew has brought his talents and experience to improve his service to the residents of Missouri, and as your next sheriff he will continue that legacy and make every Cape Girardeau County resident proud to call him sheriff.

Please Vote Aug. 4, Juden For Sheriff. Thanks.

Michael Jensen, Sikeston

Juden For Sheriff, Trae Bertrand, Treasure