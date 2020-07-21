Prayer 7-21-20
Thank you for you goodness and unfailing love, O Lord Jesus. Amen.
More to explore
-
Cape commissioners hear more anti-mask complaints7Calling it their personal choice not to wear face masks in defiance of a countywide requirement to do so, several people appeared before the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday asking the commissioners to reverse the mask order that went...
-
Major case squad investigating shooting death of 21-year-old Cape Girardeau man3The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a Monday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old Cape Girardeau man dead. Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of a subject shot in...
-
African American pastor does not support BLM, praises Cape police chiefPastor Ben Porter is an African American pastor who does not support the Black Lives Matter organization. Porter, 52, has led Gateway Church of Cape Girardeau, along with wife Rose, since 2017. While he affirms the value of Black life, he does not...
-
SEMO announces Protect the Nest return planSoutheast Missouri State University unveiled its return plan Monday morning, and students will be able to return to face-to-face classes Aug. 24, amid many changes aimed at making campus safer during the COVID-19 pandemic. The university is...
-
'Paddle' signs stay for now on Broadway in Cape2The yield to pedestrian signs installed along a four-block section of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will stay up for now. The paddle signs were initially installed in the middle of the street in April 2019 at the behest of some Broadway business...
-
Jackson aldermen breeze through routine agendaMembers of the Jackson Board of Aldermen acted on a number of routine agenda items during their regular business meeting Monday night. In a meeting lasting barely 20 minutes, the board: n Set two public hearings for Aug. 17, one to consider the...
-
Prayer for police held Monday in Cape1Jeremiah Jamieson, far left, draws a slip of paper bearing the name of a Cape Girardeau police staff member to pray for as Fred Burgard, center left, leads the group in singing "How Great Is Our God" and "Amazing Grace" during a public prayer for...
-
Cape County adds 31 new coronavirus cases2Two area counties each reported at least 23 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Officials with Cape Girardeau Public Health Center reported 31 new cases, bringing the countys total number of cases to 492. Of those cases, 255 involve patients in Cape...
-
Cape man arrested, charged in Bollinger County stabbing incidentAbout four hours after a victim was repeatedly stabbed Friday morning in Bollinger County, the suspect was located by a Bollinger County sheriffs deputy and apprehended in connection with the crime. Court documents show Zachary Howard, 25, of...
-
Jury service term extended in circuit courtThe 32nd Judicial District Circuit Court will not call a new jury pool in September, presiding Judge Benjamin Lewis announced in a news release Monday. There were no trials and will be no trials for jurors selected for this term, Lewis wrote in...
-
Puxico man drowns while swimming at Wappapello LakeWAPPAPELLO LAKE, Mo. -- A day of boating and swimming on Wappapello Lake ended tragically Sunday when a Puxico man drowned. The victim has been identified as Jerry L. Pennington, 55. He was pronounced dead at 7:15 p.m. by Wayne County Coroner Gray...
-
One injured in motorcycle accident near PortagevillePORTAGEVILLE, Mo. -- A Clarkton, Missouri, man was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in New Madrid County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Jeremy R. Maddox, 43, was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Highway 162, 5 miles...
-
Legislature candidates: Reopen schools; differ on how4Local hopefuls for seats in the Missouri Legislature in the upcoming Aug. 4 primary are more or less in agreement with Gov. Mike Parsons call to reopen schools for in-person classes next month. The Southeast Missourian sought responses from nine...
-
Catfishing tournament lures fishing enthusiasts to Mississippi River1Its not of-fish-ally summer without a fishing trip on the Mississippi River. The Twisted Cat Outdoor fishing series held its fifth annual cat fishing tournament Saturday at Red Star Access in Cape Girardeau, attracting 56 fishing groups, 140...
-
Mask order prompts 'unusual' interest in Cape County health board19A week ago, a required face-covering order issued by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center went into effect. By weeks end, the county election board was fielding multiple emails and taking phone calls from people who want to supplant and...
-
Police investigate shooting; seek suspect4An investigation is underway into a shooting that injured one person Friday in Cape Girardeau. At approximately 9 p.m., police were notified suspects fired multiple rounds at a Chevrolet Tahoe that was stopped on Good Hope and Benton streets,...
-
Jackson police officially open new stationJackson police officially have new digs. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the city's police station, 202 W. Jackson Blvd., took place Friday morning, and the ceremony included comments from Mayor Dwain Hahs, contractor Phil Penzel and police chief...
-
Cape County mask mandate difficult to enforce, officials say23Is Cape Girardeau County's COVID-19-related face-covering order an order or a suggestion? Enforcement would seem to be key to answering the question. So: Is anyone enforcing the order? According to the county's top health department official, that...
-
-
Coronavirus death reported in Union County, no new Perry County cases in two daysA new COVID-19-related death was reported Friday in Union County, Illinois. Officials with Southern Seven Health Department, which covers seven Illinois counties, reported the death and three new cases of the disease associted with coronavirus...
-
Arson charge filed in fire at Fruitland apartments1Arson charges were filed Friday against an individual suspected of setting a fire in a Fruitland apartment building Thursday. Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney Mark Welker filed a first-degree arson charge, a class B felony, against Samuel...
-
Oktoberfest, Craft Beer Festival canceledTwo big beer festivals won't be happening this fall, organizers announced. Jackson's Oktoberfest and Cape Girardeau's Craft Beer Festival have both been canceled amid concerns about COVID-19. The announcement from Uptown Jackson Revitalization...
-
Jackson schools invite interested families to choose virtual optionJackson's Matt Lacy said Thursday the school district is eager to find out how many parents want to exercise a virtual learning option for their children, called Ignite Online, for the upcoming 2020-2021 year. Ignite would take the place of...
-
Penzel to build new Humane Society shelter7Another step toward a new shelter for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri: Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson will build the new facility, HSSEMO announced. The new facility will include a 12,000-square-foot education and adoption center and...
-
-
Most read 7/17/20Video footage shows recent instances of street boxing, fighting in Cape Girardeau5As incidents of gun violence continue to occur in Cape Girardeau, a growing group of juveniles and young adults have adopted their own method of settling disputes street boxing. Video footage published online from a July 7 gathering near the...
-
2020 SEMO District Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns23The 2020 SEMO District Fair has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns, the fairs board of directors announced late Wednesday night in a news release. The fair was scheduled to take place from Sept. 12 through 19 at Arena Park in Cape...
-
Here's what doesn't help: Shutting down economies or attacking each other over masks61So how do we manage around a deadly virus while wanting the economy to rebound and businesses to open up? It can't be one extreme or the other: either shutting everything down or acting like the virus doesn't exist. The first way leads to economic...
-
Marble Hill man charged for sex crimes committed in Cape GirardeauA 45-year-old Marble Hill, Missouri, man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Wednesday on sex crime charges. Everette E. Looney, 45, now faces one unclassified felony count of first-degree statutory rape and two unclassified felony...
-
Ex-Cape mayor, former motorcyclist Knudtson reacts easing of helmet law9Count former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson among those with mixed emotions to Gov. Mike Parsons decision this week to sign into law legislation easing restrictions on the wearing of helmets by some motorcyclists. Parson on Tuesday signed...
-
Most read 7/14/20Cape County face mask order to slow spread of coronavirus sparks debate84Can face masks help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County or will they lead to business closures and a loss of personal freedom for county residents? According to some, masks wont do anything to improve public health and are a form...
-
Most read 7/14/20Cape city officials in quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure9Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer and deputy city manager Molly Mehner are in self-quarantine this week after possible coronavirus exposure. The city announced Friday that a municipal employee, present at the July 6 City Council meeting, had...