Major case squad investigating shooting death of 21-year-old Cape Girardeau man

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a Monday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old Cape Girardeau man dead.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of a subject shot in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive at 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, according to the release. The victim was then transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police tape was seen surrounding the front and rear entrances to an apartment complex near the area where the victim was located Monday, and investigators were observed entering the apartment.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.