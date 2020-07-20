Editorial
Grant money available for small businesses hurt by pandemic
If you are a small-business owner in Missouri, there is grant money available to help mitigate the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new Small Business Grant Program through the Missouri Department of Economic Development is designed to assist small businesses and family-owned farms.
"This virus isn't going away, and we have to protect both the lives and the livelihoods of Missouri workers, families and children," Department of Economic Development director Rob Dixon said in a news release. "Thanks to today's action by the Governor we are not only reinvesting in our economy, but building up the success and safety of our state over the long term."
Join the newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)
To be eligible for the grant, a business must employ 50 or fewer employees (including the owners of the business). Grants are limited at this time to $50,000 and the costs eligible for reimbursement must be related to COVID-19 and have occurred between March 1 and Nov. 15 of this year.
For more information, visit www.ShowMeStrong.mo.gov.
There is also grant money available for organizations that are retooling their facilities to manufacture personal protective equipment. More information is available on the Missouri Department of Economic Development's website.
The governor announced last week the creation of the Missouri Recovery Lab, an online platform to assist businesses through the pandemic. The platform includes best practices, instructional videos and a resource directory. More information is available at www.showmestrong.mo.gov/mo-recovery-lab.
The pandemic has underscored the value trade associations and chambers of commerce provide to their members. These organizations are helping disseminate information and connect them with resources. Locally, the chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau and Jackson have played a particularly important role not only in informing members on various topics but also connecting them with masks. We extend our appreciation to the chambers for their good work.
If you are a small business, consider the grant opportunities listed above. It could be helpful as you look to sustain operations during the pandemic and lead your business into the future.
Comments
More to explore
-
What police reform is needed in Missouri?This is part 3 of an interview with Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair. Following the case in Minneapolis where a police officer put his knee on the neck of George Floyd, the conversation regarding police training and reform has resurfaced. In...
-
Most Trump supporters can't wait to vote for himCommentators came out of the woodwork to ridicule President Donald Trump for allegedly turning his July 14 press conference into a campaign rally (and for being unpresidential). So what if he did? They objected that he veered into other topics when...
-
-
-
Editorial (7/17/20)Celebrating valedictorians and looking ahead to school in the fallOver the last few weeks, the Southeast Missourian has profiled valedictorians from area high schools. More stories are on the way. We're always impressed with the caliber of students in our area schools. These men and women have excelled in the...
-
Column (7/16/20)Here's what doesn't help: Shutting down economies or attacking each other over masksSo how do we manage around a deadly virus while wanting the economy to rebound and businesses to open up? It can't be one extreme or the other: either shutting everything down or acting like the virus doesn't exist. The first way leads to economic...
-
Column (7/16/20)Cape PD chief shares insight on hires; Gov. Parson calls for special session to address crimeThis is Part 2 of an interview with Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair. At the center of the George Floyd death in Minnesota was a police officer with multiple red flags on his record, a system where officers could get lost in the paperwork, and...
-
Column (7/15/20)May religious liberty stand the test of time and cultureENON, Pennsylvania Somewhere along the line, the little village of Enon was reclaimed by the land. For years, this was where the hopes and dreams of immigrants were realized, the dreams of many Welsh Baptists and Quakers who fled their homeland when...
-
Column (7/15/20)Serious candidate or not, Kanye raises important ideasIt was "a plan by the Devil to have our kids committing suicide at an all-time high." So said Kanye West, the recently declared "Birthday Party" presidential candidate. It's about the best explanation I've heard for the non-coronavirus issues that...
-
Editorial (7/15/20)Athletes, coaches offer night of inspiration at annual Semoball AwardsSaturday night's Semoball Awards, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was a bit different from previous years. But it was still an inspiring evening where many high school athletes and coaches were recognized for their efforts on the field...
-
-
Column (7/14/20)SEMO Law Enforcement Academy an asset to communityI am so pleased that Jeff Long highlighted the Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy. This resource is a valuable asset to the community, and especially with Carl Kinnison as the director and Dr. Michael Brown as its founder....
-
Editorial (7/13/20)Know a Newsmaker who's making a difference? Helps us recognize them.Each summer, B Magazine solicits nominations for its Newsmakers edition. And the window for this years nominations coined the Difference Makers of 2020 is open until July 20. Newsmakers are those individuals who go above and beyond in business...
-
-
Editorial (7/10/20)Semoball Awards back for seventh year with virtual formatFor high school students, there were many things this year that didnt happen because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Southeast Missouris top awards show for high school athletes and coaches will still be held albeit in a different format...
-
-
Editorial (7/8/20)County leadership wise to stock up on personal protective equipmentLast week, the Cape Girardeau County Commission authorized the use of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase up to $100,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) for county agencies. The county...
-
-
-
Editorial (7/3/20)Events return but social distancing, masks still vitalAs we celebrate the Fourth of July weekend, there's several fun events coming up in the area. n On Monday, the SEMO Conference Senior Showcase will be held at Capaha Field. Senior baseball players, deprived of their final high school baseball...
-
Editorial (7/1/20)EDITORIAL: David Cantrell represents the Spirit of America through military service, community involvementAs we near Independence Day, it's important to consider the things that make America exceptional. The American experiment focuses on freedom, the inalienable rights endowed by our Creator. Preserving that freedom takes men and women of courage. Yes,...
-
Editorial (6/30/20)EDITORIAL: Wearing a mask is vital to preventing the coronavirus spreadThe state and nation continue to reopen under a new normal due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many people seem to think COVID-19 is in the rearview mirror as evidenced by the lack of social distancing and refusal to wear masks in public places. On...
-
Editorial (6/29/20)EDITORIAL: Want to vote absentee because of COVID? Here are your options.The August and November elections will have a new twist. Because of the coronavirus, Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation allowing those concerned about going to the polls the option of voting absentee or by a new mail-in option. Normally, we...
-
-
Editorial (6/26/20)Be safe with fireworks this Fourth of JulyFireworks will go on sale Saturday in Cape Girardeau. Some towns have already started selling the Independence Day staple, though individuals must adhere to local rules and regulations regarding when they can be deployed. Both Cape Girardeau and...
-
-
-
-
- Legislature candidates: Reopen schools; differ on how
- No fair is no fair for local economy
- Cape and Crown Co. brings magic to birthday parties
- Mask order prompts 'unusual' interest in Cape County health board
- Business Notebook: Missouri jobless rate drops 2.2% as economy reopens; state to hold 'virtual' job fairs
- GOP leaders, Trump to discuss virus aid today as crisis deepens
- Workers turn into amateur sleuths to track virus cases
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.