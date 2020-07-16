July 16, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Tracy Poston

hssemo@semopets.org

573-334-5837

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

HSSEMO Chooses Penzel Construction to Build New Cape Girardeau Education and Adoption Center

[CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO]The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HSSEMO) is pleased to announce it has chosen Penzel Construction Company of Jackson, MO to build its new facility in Cape Girardeau.

The new facility will include a 12,000-square-foot education and adoption center to be constructed on land adjacent to HSSEMOs existing facility at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau. Plans for the new center include separate ventilation systems to help control the spread of disease; surfaces that can be properly cleaned and maintained; group housing for cats that allows for interaction and space to roam; larger kennels to prevent disease and offer better comfort for the animals; proper drainage to keep pets warm and dry, and education space to encourage community learning in keeping with HSSEMOs mission: To serve local communities by nurturing the human-pet bond by providing shelter care and advocacy for homeless pets, and providing spay and neuter resources as well as education for people.

It is with great pleasure the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Board of Directors announces a partnership with the Penzel Construction Company to move our organization forward in a new building! To say we are excited about this endeavor is an understatement, says Charlotte Craig, President of the HSSEMO Board of Directors.

The HSSEMO is currently housed in a deteriorating 1,263-square-foot building that was originally built in 1952. The building was never meant to hold the 3,000 animals that pass through its doors every year. To date, HSSEMO has raised in excess of $1 million in donations toward its campaign goal.

The new facility will be built using a Nucor pre-engineered steel structure with insulated panels that will provide clear span, be energy efficient and will shorten the construction timeline. In addition, the air handling system will be state-of-the-art to ensure disease control as well as the comfort of the animals, staff and visitors. Penzel Construction expects preliminary work to begin in early fall with a groundbreaking to follow. The project is anticipated to be completed in the Fall of next year.

Penzel Construction has a long history of supporting animal causes. We couldnt be more excited to help the HSSEMO build an efficient, new facility that will enable them to carry out their work of saving thousands of animals a year, says Phil Penzel, Chief Executive Officer of Penzel Construction Company. I plan to personally oversee the project management and estimating of this project because I feel it is so important to our community.

The HSSEMO is an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of pets and people in Southeast Missouri. HSSEMO envisions a community where every animal has a safe and loving home. HSSEMO receives no operating funds from the government or the Humane Society of the United States. Rather, they rely on the love and support of the Southeast Missouri community for volunteers and donations.

The organization has contracts with several communities in Southeast Missouri, including Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau County, Jackson, Perry County, as well as the Illinois communities of Thebes and McClure. The shelter also accepts animals from about 14 counties, as space allows, and saves more than 3,000 animals each year. The HSSEMO is licensed through the Department of Agriculture, inspected by the Department of Natural Resources and must comply with official guidelines. The new facility will help us move toward our goal of becoming a "no-kill" shelter, which is classified as having a 90% save rate. The HSSEMO had reached a 78% save rate for cats and a 94% save rate for dogs.

For more information about the HSSEMO, contact Tracy Poston or visit the website at semopets.org.

-30-