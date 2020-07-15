Prayer 7-15-20
Thank you, O Heavenly Father, for your tender mercy and gift of salvation. Amen.
More to explore
-
Local Republican candidates foursquare behind Parson as primary day nears1Local GOP hopefuls running for the Missouri General Assembly in the Aug. 4 primary election indicate they remain united behind Gov. Mike Parsons reopening plan. Unlike Cape Girardeau County, which issued a face-covering order to slow the spread of...
-
Despite rule reversal, SEMO foreign student program facing challenges1The Trump administration has reversed a proposed policy announced last week that would have barred international students from staying in the U.S. while taking classes solely online. The policy, announced by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement...
-
Area school-supply drives still on, just differentSchool supply drives will look different this year, but the Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts are working to ensure students who need them will have the right equipment to start the fall term in August. Carolyn Thomas, Cape Girardeau...
-
River Campus Summer Arts Festival canceled because of coronavirusSoutheast Missouri State Universitys River Campus 2020 Summer Arts Festival, scheduled for Aug. 8, has been canceled, the university announced Tuesday. Increases in COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County and concern for the health and safety of...
-
13 new cases reported in Scott County on TuesdayCape Girardeau County will host a community testing event for COVID-19, open to all Missouri residents, later this week. Testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Anyone...
-
-
Cape man charged for May 28 shooting in 200 block of South HanoverTiran L. Hemphill, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested and booked into police custody Monday for allegedly shooting his girlfriend during a May 28 argument. The incident was one of three shootings to occur overnight in Cape Girardeau during an...
-
Cape police investigate Monday night shooting; 1 injuredAn adult, male victim was transported to a local hospital Monday night in Cape Girardeau after being shot in the thigh by a handgun, according to police Sgt. Joey Hann. Hann stated the shooting is believed to have occurred in an alley behind 16 N....
-
Grammy-winning rapper Nelly to headline Sikeston RodeoThe Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo has announced a new headline performer for the rodeo events Aug. 5: Grammy Award-winning rap superstar Nelly. Nelly has won three Grammy Awards and released six top-selling studio albums, according to a news...
-
Walk to End Alzheimer's to be held online this year due to coronavirusThe Cape Girardeau Walk to End Alzheimers will be held virtually this year, due to COVID-19, the Alzheimers Association recently announced. The walk will still take place Sept. 19, but instead of meeting at a central point, participants are...
-
32nd Circuit Court issues modification of coronavirus precautionsThe suspension of jury trials has been extended through Aug. 31, according to an administrative order signed by 32nd Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis, and no person will be allowed to enter any court facility without a face mask...
-
Cape County face mask order to slow spread of coronavirus sparks debate62Can face masks help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County or will they lead to business closures and a loss of personal freedom for county residents? According to some, masks wont do anything to improve public health and are a form...
-
Cape city officials in quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure6Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer and deputy city manager Molly Mehner are in self-quarantine this week after possible coronavirus exposure. The city announced Friday that a municipal employee, present at the July 6 City Council meeting, had...
-
Cape's Episcopal church to resume all livestreamed services due to coronavirusCape Girardeaus Christ Episcopal Church is suspending in-person worship beginning Wednesday as are all 42 Episcopal congregations in the State of Missouri. In a July 9 pastoral letter, Bishop Rt. Rev. Deon K. Johnson of the Missouri Diocese cited...
-
Scott County resident dies of coronavirus; five Illinois children infected2Another Southeast Missouri resident has died from COVID-19, and five new reported cases in Illinois involve children younger than 10. Scott County authorities reported the latest death attributed to the disease associated with the coronavirus. No...
-
Cape County candidates to speak ThursdayCandidates for Cape Girardeau County offices will speak at a SEMO Pachyderm Club meeting Thursday. President Wavis Jordan said the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Delmonicos restaurant in Jackson. Candidates expected to speak include those...
-
Dexter resident leaves $8.4M to Shriners Hospital3A late Dexter, Missouri, resident who supported many worthy Stoddard County projects has donated more than $8.4 million to Shriners Hospitals for Children-St. Louis. Well-known Southeast Missouri businessman and philanthropist Norman Harty dedicated...
-
Second Stop the Violence event held in Sikeston deemed a successSIKESTON, Mo. -- The second annual Stop the Violence Event held Saturday in Sikeston was deemed a success. The event was organized and created by Laurie Mitchell, whose 24-year-old son, Marcus Dixon, was murdered by gun violence Feb. 19, 2019, in...
-
Focus Bank in Sikeston temporarily closed due to positive coronavirus casesSIKESTON, Mo. -- The coronavirus pandemic continues to have an impact locally, as one Sikeston bank is temporarily closed. Jeffrey D. Barker, president and CEO of Focus Bank, released a statement Sunday, reporting two employees have tested positive...
-
Masks now required in Butler County localesPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff Municipal Library has followed in the footsteps of Butler County Courthouse and will now require face masks for all visitors to the building. The announcement was made Monday morning by library officials. "In order...
-
Commissioner, coroner hopefuls speak to Cape County GOP women7Several Cape Girardeau County office hopefuls made their pitches to the Cape County Republican Womens Club on Friday. Dwayne Kirchhoff told the club that had he known incumbent District 1 county commissioner Paul Koeper would stand for reelection,...
-
Most read 7/13/20Plans for former Sears building moving ahead5The future of the vacant Sears Grand building on Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau has been a looming question mark since financially-troubled Sears closed the 150,000-square-foot store last fall. That question will apparently be answered in a few...
-
Cape County seeing a coronavirus 'spike'5Cape Girardeau County is seeing increased community transmission of COVID-19, Jane Wernsman, director of the countys public health center, said Friday. Were seeing a spike, yes, Wernsman said. Nearly three of every four active cases in the...
-
The Dark Knight searches at Cape Comic ConBrady Perkins of Cape Girardeau, wearing a face mask along with a Batman mask, searches for Star Wars comic books, with Hannah Wales, right, also of Cape Girardeau, at the Wayne Kent Comics booth during the 14th annual Cape Comic Con on Sunday at...
-
Mobile food pantry slated in areaSoutheast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled upcoming mobile food pantries in response to COVID-19. Included are: n 5 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, 1102 N. Main St., Sikeston, Missouri. Partner: Tyson Foods Patrons are asked to attend only the...
-
Man lying in road fatally struck by vehicle Sunday morning in Madison CountyA 25-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning on Route OO in Madison County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The incident occurred at 4:35 a.m. about 3 miles north of...
-
With local Covid numbers up, not wearing masks means vulnerable are at greater risk32There's a battle taking place in the national media about the meaning of dramatically rising Covid-19 cases but decreasing deaths. Will significant spikes in hospitalizations in some metro areas translate to more fatalities? In a few weeks we'll...
-
-
Two Cape churches suspend in-person worship due to COVIDCape Girardeau's Apostolic Promise Church has not held a worship service since July 1 due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Phone calls to the church at 750 N. Mount Auburn Road, are being forwarded to the home of the congregation's associate pastor,...
-
Most read 7/10/20Perry County ER doctors test positive for coronavirus; several cases reported in region9An asymptomatic Perry County Memorial Hospital ER doctor tested positive while on duty, president Patrick Carron said in a news release Thursday. The physician was then placed in full protective equipment and continued to work, according to the...
-
Most read 7/9/20Jackson, Cape schools announce tentative fall plans9Plans are fluid, but officials with the Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts indicated the intent to have in-person, face-to-face instruction at school starting Aug. 24. Jackson superintendent John Link and district communications director...
-
Most read 7/9/20Alleged assailant surrenders to police after assault on 12-year-old dancer in downtown Cape13Cedric Charles Moore Jr., 27, of Cape Girardeau surrendered himself into police custody Wednesday afternoon at the Scott County Sheriffs Office in Benton, Missouri, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Moore faces felony charges of...