Sheriff Dickerson upholds constitutional values, deserves our vote

Drew Juden is running against incumbent Ruth Ann Dickerson for Cape Girardeau County sheriff. The choice is an easy one: Dickerson.

Dickerson, sheriff since 2018, ascended the ranks through good and honest police work and training. In 34 years of law enforcement, Dickerson's never had a case overturned. Never lost a lawsuit. Never been accused of racist language. She's never been fired by a fellow Republican. Unlike her opponent, Dickerson's department has never lost video evidence in a murder case.

Meanwhile, in 2000, when Juden was captain and in charge of the Sikeston DPS day-to-day operations, the city settled a lawsuit that accused the department of hanging an effigy, hung like a cross, depicting Sikeston's only black officer. The effigy, clothed in the officer's fire gear, hung in the fire station. The city settled the effigy suit but today refuses to release photos of the effigy or documents regarding the subsequent investigation, if there was one.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that Juden's officers violated the constitutional rights of David Robinson, who was exonerated after 17 years in prison. Robinson, subject of a documentary found on Amazon Prime and other national press, recently won an $8 million settlement. The lawsuit named Juden. Juden claimed ignorance about the numerous corruption claims against his detective in that case. That seems unlikely. Juden was either being negligent then or deceptive now. The detective in the case casually referred to Sikeston's black neighborhood as n-----town, according to the victim's ex-husband.

These examples demonstrate a toxic and unconstitutional culture.

Additionally, Juden, appointed by Eric Greitens as director of Missouri's DPS, was fired by Gov. Mike Parson. Missouri's auditor said Juden fraudulently claimed work hours while on vacation and that he neglected proper funding safeguards when he funneled taxpayer dollars to one of his favored law enforcement organizations for services the state was previously doing at no additional cost. If Juden is not ethically fit to work for Missouri's current Republican governor, he doesn't deserve Republican votes in August. We already have an honest, capable candidate in office, one without these ugly red flags.

Dickerson's background is clean. She is smart and fair. Please join me in supporting our constitutional values on Aug. 3. Vote Dickerson for sheriff.

Bob Miller, P.O. Box 421, Jackson, Missouri, 63755