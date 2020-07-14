Prayer 7-14-20
Thank you, O Lord Jesus, that by your grace we are saved through faith in you. Amen.
Cape County face mask order to slow spread of coronavirus sparks debate9Can face masks help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County or will they lead to business closures and a loss of personal freedom for county residents? According to some, masks wont do anything to improve public health and are a form...
Cape city officials in quarantine after possible coronavirus exposureCape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer and deputy city manager Molly Mehner are in self-quarantine this week after possible coronavirus exposure. The city announced Friday that a municipal employee, present at the July 6 City Council meeting, had...
Cape's Episcopal church to resume all livestreamed services due to coronavirusCape Girardeaus Christ Episcopal Church is suspending in-person worship beginning Wednesday as are all 42 Episcopal congregations in the State of Missouri. In a July 9 pastoral letter, Bishop Rt. Rev. Deon K. Johnson of the Missouri Diocese cited...
Scott County resident dies of coronavirus; five Illinois children infectedAnother Southeast Missouri resident has died from COVID-19, and five new reported cases in Illinois involve children younger than 10. Scott County authorities reported the latest death attributed to the disease associated with the coronavirus. No...
Cape County candidates to speak ThursdayCandidates for Cape Girardeau County offices will speak at a SEMO Pachyderm Club meeting Thursday. President Wavis Jordan said the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Delmonicos restaurant in Jackson. Candidates expected to speak include those...
Dexter resident leaves $8.4M to Shriners Hospital1A late Dexter, Missouri, resident who supported many worthy Stoddard County projects has donated more than $8.4 million to Shriners Hospitals for Children-St. Louis. Well-known Southeast Missouri businessman and philanthropist Norman Harty dedicated...
Second Stop the Violence event held in Sikeston deemed a successSIKESTON, Mo. -- The second annual Stop the Violence Event held Saturday in Sikeston was deemed a success. The event was organized and created by Laurie Mitchell, whose 24-year-old son, Marcus Dixon, was murdered by gun violence Feb. 19, 2019, in...
Focus Bank in Sikeston temporarily closed due to positive coronavirus casesSIKESTON, Mo. -- The coronavirus pandemic continues to have an impact locally, as one Sikeston bank is temporarily closed. Jeffrey D. Barker, president and CEO of Focus Bank, released a statement Sunday, reporting two employees have tested positive...
Masks now required in Butler County localesPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff Municipal Library has followed in the footsteps of Butler County Courthouse and will now require face masks for all visitors to the building. The announcement was made Monday morning by library officials. "In order...
Commissioner, coroner hopefuls speak to Cape County GOP women5Several Cape Girardeau County office hopefuls made their pitches to the Cape County Republican Womens Club on Friday. Dwayne Kirchhoff told the club that had he known incumbent District 1 county commissioner Paul Koeper would stand for reelection,...
Cape County seeing a coronavirus 'spike'4Cape Girardeau County is seeing increased community transmission of COVID-19, Jane Wernsman, director of the countys public health center, said Friday. Were seeing a spike, yes, Wernsman said. Nearly three of every four active cases in the...
The Dark Knight searches at Cape Comic ConBrady Perkins of Cape Girardeau, wearing a face mask along with a Batman mask, searches for Star Wars comic books, with Hannah Wales, right, also of Cape Girardeau, at the Wayne Kent Comics booth during the 14th annual Cape Comic Con on Sunday at...
Mobile food pantry slated in areaSoutheast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled upcoming mobile food pantries in response to COVID-19. Included are: n 5 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, 1102 N. Main St., Sikeston, Missouri. Partner: Tyson Foods Patrons are asked to attend only the...
Man lying in road fatally struck by vehicle Sunday morning in Madison CountyA 25-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning on Route OO in Madison County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The incident occurred at 4:35 a.m. about 3 miles north of...
Cape County virus cases near 3707Data released by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Saturday indicates the county's number of COVID-19 cases is nearing 370. The county's total Saturday was 368, with 326 of those cases being confirmed and 42 being probable. Of that...
Most read 7/11/20With local Covid numbers up, not wearing masks means vulnerable are at greater risk32There's a battle taking place in the national media about the meaning of dramatically rising Covid-19 cases but decreasing deaths. Will significant spikes in hospitalizations in some metro areas translate to more fatalities? In a few weeks we'll...
Possible coronavirus exposure at Cape council meeting announcedCape Girardeau municipal officials announced Friday evening those at a City Council meeting on July 6 may have been exposed to COVID-19. A social media post on the city's Facebook page indicates a city employee who attended the meeting tested...
Swan updates legislative actions5Missouri's budget, upcoming ballot issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic were among the topics discussed by 147th District State Rep. Kathy Swan Friday as part of her annual legislative update Friday during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber...
Jackson adds app for city informationCalling it a "must have" and "the newest way to connect with citizens," the City of Jackson is offering a free mobile app intended to give Jackson residents timely and useful information at their fingertips. The app has been in a "testing phase" for...
Two Cape churches suspend in-person worship due to COVIDCape Girardeau's Apostolic Promise Church has not held a worship service since July 1 due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Phone calls to the church at 750 N. Mount Auburn Road, are being forwarded to the home of the congregation's associate pastor,...
Assault suspect transferred to Scott Co. facility2A Cape Girardeau man in custody for the alleged assault of a 12-year-old on July 3 has been transferred to Scott County Jail. He has not been "released," as the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office website states. Cedric Moore Jr, 27, is still in...
Hospitalization data provides insight into pandemic's effect1Eighteen Cape county residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since early March, according to data by the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center. During March and April, Southeast Hospital had an average of two to four COVID-19 patients in the...
Two coronavirus deaths reported in Perry CountyPerry County, Missouri, health officials reported Friday two more COVID-19-related deaths and five new cases since their Wednesday update. tthe county currently has 178 cases, with 105 ptaient recoveries and three deaths attributed to the disease...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 7/13/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from June 22 and July 6 meetings Communications/ reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
Banterra Bank introduces coin-shortage programAcross the nation, retailers are experiencing a shortage in coin as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said economic shutdowns caused a slowdown in cashflow at businesses, reducing the availability of coins,...
Most read 7/10/20Perry County ER doctors test positive for coronavirus; several cases reported in region9An asymptomatic Perry County Memorial Hospital ER doctor tested positive while on duty, president Patrick Carron said in a news release Thursday. The physician was then placed in full protective equipment and continued to work, according to the...
Most read 7/10/20Cape schools unveil tentative plan for fall classes4The Cape Girardeau School District released a preliminary plan for fall classes, set to begin face to face Aug. 24, as of Thursday morning. Superintendent Neil Glass said Thursday the process to arrive at this plan was pretty thorough. We relied...
Most read 7/9/20Jackson, Cape schools announce tentative fall plans9Plans are fluid, but officials with the Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts indicated the intent to have in-person, face-to-face instruction at school starting Aug. 24. Jackson superintendent John Link and district communications director...
Most read 7/9/20Alleged assailant surrenders to police after assault on 12-year-old dancer in downtown Cape13Cedric Charles Moore Jr., 27, of Cape Girardeau surrendered himself into police custody Wednesday afternoon at the Scott County Sheriffs Office in Benton, Missouri, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Moore faces felony charges of...
Most read 7/7/20Cape City Council votes to remove, store Confederate monument89The Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to accept most but not all of the June 23 recommendation from the citys Historical Preservation Commission (HPC) regarding the fate of the Confederate States of America (C.S.A.) monument in Ivers...
Most read 7/7/20Charges filed, suspect remains at large after attacking 12-year-old dancer in Cape18Felony charges have been filed against 27-year-old Cedric Charles Moore Jr. of Cape Girardeau for allegedly punching a 12-year-old dancer in the head Friday night, according to information released Monday by the Cape Girardeau Police...