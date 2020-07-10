Prayer 7-10-20
Bless the Lord, O my soul; and all that is within me, bless His holy name. Amen.
Cape schools unveil tentative plan for fall classesThe Cape Girardeau School District released a preliminary plan for fall classes, set to begin face to face Aug. 24, as of Thursday morning. Superintendent Neil Glass said Thursday the process to arrive at this plan was pretty thorough. We relied...
Officers from Poplar Bluff shooting in 2018 recognized at federal courthouseNearly two years after taking gunfire during a harrowing Poplar Bluff, Missouri, warrant arrest in 2018, the seven officers who endured the encounter were recognized Thursday outside of the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Federal Courthouse in Cape Girardeau....
Perry County ER doctors test positive for coronavirus; several cases reported in region2An Perry County emergency room physician has tested positive for COVID-19 An asymptomatic Perry County Memorial Hospital ER doctor tested positive while on duty, president Patrick Carron said in a news release Thursday. The physician was then...
Newspapers Spirit of America presentation to air Friday morning on radio show, onlineNavy veteran, businessman and community volunteer David Cantrell will be recognized with the Southeast Missourians Spirit of America Award at 8 a.m. today as part of Faune Riggins morning radio show. The original presentation was to be at the...
B Magazine seeking 2020 Newsmakers nominationsRegional business publication B Magazine is accepting nominations of individuals who are making a difference in 2020. Do you know someone who should be recognized for going above and beyond in his or her community, industry or profession? If so,...
A 'dogged' pit bull still giving inspiration to Mac's MissionThe namesake for the Macs Mission shelter, a 9-year-old pit bull, is still alive despite the odds. (Mac) is a cancer survivor and has had five leg surgeries, said Macs Mission co-founder Rochelle Steffen, whose organization dealing with small...
Oak Ridge getting a jump on resuming school, perhaps earliest in MissouriOak Ridge schools are taking advantage of a Missouri State Board of Education (MSBE) exemption and will open the 362-student K-12 district Aug. 12, nearly two weeks earlier than state law normally permits. In a letter to district families and...
Chris Lane pulls out of rodeo; Jaycees seek replacementSIKESTON, Mo. For the second time in a month, the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Board of Directors announced a change in this years entertainment lineup for the Sikeston Rodeo. According to a release from the Jaycees, Chris Lane will not be...
MoDOT warns of heat damage to Missouri roadsTemperatures reaching 90 degrees and more across Missouri this month have caused the states Department of Transportation to warn of what it terms pavement blow-ups. Potholes and high heat can weaken pavement, creating bumpy road surfaces, MoDOT...
City of Cape to require masks in city facilities5The City of Cape Girardeau announced in a news release Thursday that masks will be required in all city facilities starting today. Visitors to places such as Parks and Recreation buildings, City Hall and the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will be...
Jackson police cancel tours of new headquartersOpening ceremonies for the Jackson Police Departments new headquarters next week will not include building tours, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a ribbon-cutting and remarks by various officials will still take place as scheduled at 10...
Fall Downtown Tailgate Flea Market canceledThe Downtown Tailgate Flea Market, originally scheduled for Oct. 4 in downtown Cape Girardeau, has been canceled, and the Downtown Merchants Group is going online-only until 2021, said DMG president Derick Charles of SEMO Media. It was a very...
Former jail employee sues Scott County, sheriffFormer Scott County corrections officer Sandra Kay Allen is suing Scott County and Sheriff Wes Drury alleging violation of Missouris Human Rights Act for what she says is gender/sex discrimination, retaliation, hostile work environment and sexual...
Jackson, Cape schools announce tentative fall plans9Plans are fluid, but officials with the Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts indicated the intent to have in-person, face-to-face instruction at school starting Aug. 24. Jackson superintendent John Link and district communications director...
Alleged assailant surrenders to police after assault on 12-year-old dancer in downtown Cape7Cedric Charles Moore Jr., 27, of Cape Girardeau surrendered himself into police custody Wednesday afternoon at the Scott County Sheriffs Office in Benton, Missouri, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Moore faces felony charges of...
Cape woman uses wedding dress to comfort the grieving1A brides wedding dress is worn once and often never again. For many women who walk down the aisle, such a garment is single-use and disappears into a closet. Erin Poindexter of Cape Girardeau found a novel way to use the dress from her 2014...
Property owners propose transportation development district on N. Kingshighway11A group of property owners along North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau want to make it easier for people to access their businesses and hope to form a transportation development district, or TDD, to do so. A petition to create the North Kingshighway...
Planning panel accepts 'Vision 2040' report1Cape Girardeaus Vision 2040 planning document took another step toward adoption Wednesday night when the citys Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously to accept the 160-page report and forward it to the City Council for further...
Tunes at Twilight fall series canceled1Old Town Cape announced Wednesday that free outdoor concert series Tunes at Twilights fall series is canceled. The organization had already canceled the spring series, previously held on the Common Pleas Courthouse lawn and gazebo in Cape...
Area coronavirus cases continue climb1Cape Girardeau County reported 20 new cases Wednesday, for a total of 336, with 160 recoveries and three deaths. Thirteen of those cases are from the City of Cape Girardeau, three are from Jackson and five are from elsewhere in the county. There are...
Photo Gallery 7/9/20Officers recognized after enduring Poplar Bluff shooting in July 2018A ceremony was held in front of the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Federal Courthouse in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, July 9, 2020, to honor seven officers involved in the July 2018 arrest of James ODell Johnson in Poplar Bluff. U.S. Attorney Jeffrey B....
Most read 7/8/20Contact tracing helps to identify cases in the region; Cape County surpasses 300 total8When it comes to controlling the spread of COVID-19, the answer may be in a better-informed public through business contact tracing. On Monday, the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center released on social media a list of local businesses where...
Most read 7/7/20Cape City Council votes to remove, store Confederate monument56The Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to accept most but not all of the June 23 recommendation from the citys Historical Preservation Commission (HPC) regarding the fate of the Confederate States of America (C.S.A.) monument in Ivers...
Most read 7/7/20Charges filed, suspect remains at large after attacking 12-year-old dancer in Cape18Felony charges have been filed against 27-year-old Cedric Charles Moore Jr. of Cape Girardeau for allegedly punching a 12-year-old dancer in the head Friday night, according to information released Monday by the Cape Girardeau Police...
Photo Gallery 7/7/20Wooden box placed around Confederate monument in Cape GirardeauA handful of bystanders and pedestrians stopped to watch a crew of construction workers as they erected a wooden box around a Confederate States of America monument in Ivers Square on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Members of Cape...
Confederate compromise: Mayor wants monument moved to cemetery28Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox now is in favor of moving the controversial Confederate States of America (C.S.A.) statue to Old Lorimier Cemetery, where the remains of an estimated 1,200 Civil War-era soldiers are interred, both Union and...
UPDATE: 12-year-old attacked in downtown Cape; alleged assailant identified30Police are investigating an attack on a 12-year-old male Friday night in downtown Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said at approximately 11:40 p.m., the juvenile was dancing on Main Street near Independence Street when a dark...
Class of 2020 graduates receive top honors as valedictorians2Chris Krewson, Jackson High School Chris Krewson of Jackson High School spent his four years participating in Spanish Club, Cool Kids Against Bullying and Science National Honor Society. He was the Scholar Bowl team captain, which scored...
Coronavirus exposures feared at Cape Splash6Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center announced Friday afternoon coronavirus exposures may have occurred at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center. A release stated county health officials tracing contacts of a positive virus case determined...