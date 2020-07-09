CFO commits additional $1 million to COVID grantmaking for FY21

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is committing an additional $1 million to COVID-19 grantmaking for its 2021 fiscal year, which began July 1. This new commitment is supported by the CFOs annual discretionary grantmaking budget, Missouri Foundation for Health, the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation managed by Commerce Trust Company, and donations made to the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

The initial regional recovery grant opportunity will provide operational support to nonprofit agencies that have experienced disruptions to typical fundraising and revenue-generating efforts and/or increased need for services due to the pandemic.

Agencies can apply for up to 25 percent of their annual operating budget, with awards capped at $20,000. The program will make selections on a monthly basis until regional recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is complete, immediate response grantmaking must begin again, or funds are depleted.

We know the last several months challenged nonprofits on multiple levels, said Bridget Dierks, the CFOs vice president of programs. By supporting operations, we can provide stability for key nonprofit agencies as long-term regional recovery continues.

Agencies can begin the application process at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. This program is open to 501(c)3 nonprofits and IRS-equivalent organizations like education, faith and civic agencies. Other COVID-related grant programs are listed online at cfozarks.org/find-grants-scholarships. The CFO does not make grants directly to individuals.

The CFO will host a webinar at 2 p.m., Monday, July 13, to share details on its grantmaking programs for the 2021 fiscal year. Nonprofit representatives can register at cfozarks.org/register.

The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund was established in March with an initial $1 million commitment by the CFO and its 50 regional affiliate foundations, Missouri Foundation for Health and the Coover Charitable Foundation. Generous donors have since contributed more than $685,000 to support this grantmaking.

Since launching the fund, the CFO has granted more than $1.3 million through various programs. Total COVID-related grantmaking by the CFO, including grants from donor-advised and employee benevolence funds, is nearing $2.3 million.

According to an ongoing study by the Community Foundation Public Awareness Initiative, community foundations across the United States have mobilized more than $1 billion for COVID-19 grantmaking since the beginning of the pandemic.

The CFO encourages all who are able to donate to a nonprofit in need or the CFOs COVID-19 fund. Gifts can be made at cfozarks.org/donate.