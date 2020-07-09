*Menu
Letter to the Editor

Tribute to Alton Bray

Thursday, July 9, 2020

As a young boy, Mr. Bray was a person I admired as a deacon in our church and later as a top flight administrator during my SEMO student days. His examples later inspired me to seek to become a college administrator.

What a beautiful legacy he leaves as both a person and an academic professional.

BOB POINSETT (SEMO Class of 1962), Union, Missouri