Prayer 7-9-20
Thank you, O Lord Jesus, for the peace that comes through your salvation. Amen.
More to explore
Jackson, Cape schools announce tentative fall plansPlans are fluid, but officials with the Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts indicated the intent to have in-person, face-to-face instruction at school starting Aug. 24. Jackson superintendent John Link and district communications director...
Alleged assailant surrenders to police after assault on 12-year-old dancer in downtown Cape5Cedric Charles Moore Jr., 27, of Cape Girardeau surrendered himself into police custody Wednesday afternoon at the Scott County Sheriffs Office in Benton, Missouri, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Moore faces felony charges of...
Cape woman uses wedding dress to comfort the grievingA brides wedding dress is worn once and often never again. For many women who walk down the aisle, such a garment is single-use and disappears into a closet. Erin Poindexter of Cape Girardeau found a novel way to use the dress from her 2014...
Property owners propose transportation development district on N. Kingshighway2A group of property owners along North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau want to make it easier for people to access their businesses and hope to form a transportation development district, or TDD, to do so. A petition to create the North Kingshighway...
Planning panel accepts 'Vision 2040' report1Cape Girardeaus Vision 2040 planning document took another step toward adoption Wednesday night when the citys Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously to accept the 160-page report and forward it to the City Council for further...
Area coronavirus cases continue climbCape Girardeau County reported 20 new cases Wednesday, for a total of 336, with 160 recoveries and three deaths. Thirteen of those cases are from the City of Cape Girardeau, three are from Jackson and five are from elsewhere in the county. There are...
Confederate monument in Cape boxed up, prepared for relocation20Less than 24 hours after a vote authorizing its removal, the Confederate monument in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau was boxed up Tuesday afternoon and made ready for an undetermined new venue. Scott Meyer, city manager, said people...
Cape County tax receipts indicate people still spending money despite coronavirusThe COVID-19 pandemic has apparently not deterred people from spending money in Cape Girardeau County, according to the countys latest sales tax receipts, which are running slightly ahead of last years pace. Meanwhile, the countys use-tax...
Contact tracing helps to identify cases in the region; Cape County surpasses 300 total8When it comes to controlling the spread of COVID-19, the answer may be in a better-informed public through business contact tracing. On Monday, the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center released on social media a list of local businesses where...
City of Cape seeks historic images of Common Pleas courthouse1Anna Kangas is on the lookout for photos of the Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Courthouse through the years, and shes requesting the publics help. Kangas, who works for the citys development services department and is the City Hall project manager,...
Upcoming online class will give resources, tips to dementia caregiversA free class offered online next week by the Alzheimers Association will give valuable insight, advice and resources for caregivers of those living with dementia, said Jeremy Koerber, education program director for the greater Missouri...
Cape City Council votes to remove, store Confederate monument48The Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to accept most but not all of the June 23 recommendation from the citys Historical Preservation Commission (HPC) regarding the fate of the Confederate States of America (C.S.A.) monument in Ivers...
Charges filed, suspect remains at large after attacking 12-year-old dancer in Cape18Felony charges have been filed against 27-year-old Cedric Charles Moore Jr. of Cape Girardeau for allegedly punching a 12-year-old dancer in the head Friday night, according to information released Monday by the Cape Girardeau Police...
Jackson aldermen hear options for making Hubble low-water bridge saferIt wasnt long after a 5-year-old girl nearly drowned in mid-May when she was sucked under a low-water bridge over Hubble Creek in Jacksons City Park before the citys administrative staff began looking for ways to keep the same thing from ever...
Cape County commissioners approve coronavirus-related payments6The Cape Girardeau County Commission approved reimbursement payments Monday to several county school systems and the Riverside Regional Library for expenses theyve incurred as of the end of June related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
Coronavirus cases continue upward trend in regionMost counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Monday, with Cape Girardeaus case count jumping by 40. Officials with Cape Girardeau Public Health Center reported 40 new cases, with 24 of those coming in the City of Cape Girardeau, seven...
Fewer pets spooked by fireworks this yearAs area residents cleaned up the detritus of Fourth of July fireworks from their lawns and driveways this weekend, one unintended consequence of Independence weekend neighborhood celebrations isnt so easy to resolve. Small animals can become...
Photo Gallery 7/7/20Wooden box placed around Confederate monument in Cape GirardeauA handful of bystanders and pedestrians stopped to watch a crew of construction workers as they erected a wooden box around a Confederate States of America monument in Ivers Square on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Members of Cape...
Local News 7/6/20Group demonstrates in support of keeping monument in place30Clint Lacy, of Marble Hill, said the group had been protesting daily since Friday and that the most present at any one time was five people. Two prominent local historic preservation groups, the city's Historic Preservation Commission and the...
Local News 7/4/20Confederate compromise: Mayor wants monument moved to cemetery27Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox now is in favor of moving the controversial Confederate States of America (C.S.A.) statue to Old Lorimier Cemetery, where the remains of an estimated 1,200 Civil War-era soldiers are interred, both Union and...
UPDATE: 12-year-old attacked in downtown Cape; alleged assailant identified30Police are investigating an attack on a 12-year-old male Friday night in downtown Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said at approximately 11:40 p.m., the juvenile was dancing on Main Street near Independence Street when a dark...
Class of 2020 graduates receive top honors as valedictorians2Chris Krewson, Jackson High School Chris Krewson of Jackson High School spent his four years participating in Spanish Club, Cool Kids Against Bullying and Science National Honor Society. He was the Scholar Bowl team captain, which scored...
Coronavirus exposures feared at Cape Splash5Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center announced Friday afternoon coronavirus exposures may have occurred at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center. A release stated county health officials tracing contacts of a positive virus case determined...
Most read 7/3/2047% increase in coronavirus cases this week in Cape County; possible exposure at bar5Several area counties reported new coronavirus cases Thursday. From June 25 to July 1, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 57 new cases and observed a 46.7% increase in cases over the past week. Hospitalizations decreased by 8.9%...
Most read 7/3/20African American leader calls Cape mayor's Confederate monument remarks 'insensitive'26The Rev. William Bird Jr., pastor of Cape Girardeaus Greater Dimensions Ministries, called Mayor Bob Foxs remarks this week about the downtown Confederate States of America monument in Ivers Square insensitive. Bird, also president of the...
Most read 7/2/20Should Trump resign? A Confederate statue come down? BLM rethink its targets?91Some quick comments about hot current events. The problem of Black shooting deaths in Cape is certainly not because of excessive use of force by law enforcement, and to their credit, some local protesters have identified Cape PD's positive and...
Most read 7/1/20Online petitions seek to change, save Jackson 'Indian' mascot18A campaign to abolish the Jackson School Districts Indian mascot has been endorsed by thousands of online petition signers. Meanwhile, a second online campaign is underway to Save the name, save the mascot. According to the initial petition,...