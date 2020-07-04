Prayer 7-5-20

More to explore
Class of 2020 graduates receive top honors as valedictoriansChris Krewson, Jackson High School Chris Krewson of Jackson High School spent his four years participating in Spanish Club, Cool Kids Against Bullying and Science National Honor Society. He was the Scholar Bowl team captain, which scored...
Perry County reports first coronavirus-related deathPerry County, Missouri, health officials reported Friday the death of a young adult due to COVID-19, the first death in the county attributed to the disease caused by coronavirus. Six new virus cases were also reported in the county Friday, for a...
Confederate compromise: Mayor wants monument moved to cemetery5Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox now is in favor of moving the controversial Confederate States of America (C.S.A.) statue to Old Lorimier Cemetery, where the remains of an estimated 1,200 Civil War-era soldiers are interred, both Union and...
Jackson mobile coffee sellers prospering during pandemicKristen and Billy Lewis of Jackson know firsthand that opportunities occasionally present themselves even in a time of crisis. The married couple has been operating a small mobile coffee trailer, Molon Latte, during the current pandemic and said...
Alton Bray, 100, dies; was SEMO's 'registrar emeritus'Alton Bray, who graduated from Southeast Missouri State Teachers College almost 80 years ago and went on to serve several decades as the school's registrar, died Friday at The Chateau Girardeau. He was 100 years old. Bray's relationship with the...
Coronavirus exposures feared at Cape Splash1Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center announced Friday afternoon coronavirus exposures may have occurred at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center. A release stated county health officials tracing contacts of a positive virus case determined...
Cape Fourth of July events at Arena Park postponed because of coronavirusCape Girardeau municipal officials announced Friday afternoon Fourth of July activities set for Arena Park have been postponed because of surging COVID-19 cases. Deputy City Manager Molly Mehner said officials decided to postpone the slate of...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7-5-20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Approval of minutes n Minutes of special meeting of 6/15/20. Financial affairs n Monthly bills (action) Action items Power, Light and Water Committee n Consider a motion to change the...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 7-5-20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Beautiful Business Property of the Month Presentation n Parks and Recreation Month Proclamation...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 7/6/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n None at this time Communications/ reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware...
47% increase in coronavirus cases this week in Cape County; possible exposure at bar5Several area counties reported new coronavirus cases Thursday. From June 25 to July 1, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 57 new cases and observed a 46.7% increase in cases over the past week. Hospitalizations decreased by 8.9%...
Plan offers a 20-year 'vision' for Cape Girardeau3After three years, multiple meetings, input from hundreds of people and several draft reports, Cape Girardeau is on the verge of adopting a new 20-year comprehensive planning document. The public will have an opportunity to review and comment on a...
Log cabin nears completion on grounds of historic Thebes CourthouseTHEBES, Ill. Thebes sits cheek and jowl with the Mississippi River, the geography and history that come with its position. Riding a bluff overlooking the river is the historic Thebes Courthouse, a two-story stone building with a basement whose...
African American leader calls Cape mayor's Confederate monument remarks 'insensitive'22The Rev. William Bird Jr., pastor of Cape Girardeaus Greater Dimensions Ministries, called Mayor Bob Foxs remarks this week about the downtown Confederate States of America monument in Ivers Square insensitive. Bird, also president of the...
Cape County Coroner Clifton announces retirement4Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton announced his retirement Thursday morning. Clifton, who has served 16 years in the position, did not file for reelection. A release announcing Cliftons retirement did not state when he would leave office,...
Help on way to sort through voting options, county clerk says1It is just over a month until the next election. Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said voters will get some help soon sorting out all their options at the polls. Well be sending a postcard next week to let everybody know what is...
Report: Most pregnancy-related deaths in Missouri are avoidableFour of every five pregnancy-related deaths in Missouri are preventable. Thats one of several key findings of a new report issued Wednesday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) examining maternal mortality in the state....
House of Prayer church in Cape welcomes new pastor, Bruce HallHouse of Prayer Tabernacle is housed in a small brick building on the corner of Roberts and Water streets in northeastern Cape Girardeau. Pastor Bruce Hall said the two-story building doesn't appear to be a church at first, but the neighbors are...
Trio brightens days for seniors, veterans with handmade cards"It's nice always to get something in the mail," Belinda Mueller said as she joined Brenda Speidel and Georgia Howe one rainy July afternoon to create handmade greeting cards to deliver to nursing home residents and veterans. The three -- Speidel,...
Scott County gearing up for 2021's bicentennialMissouri is set to celebrate its bicentennial in 2021, commemorating the August 1821 entry of the 24th state into the Union. The Missouri Bicentennial Commission is hard at work behind the scenes across the state, and in Scott County, locals are...
Ethics commission will not consider candidate's complaint against sheriff5The Missouri Ethics Commission has decided not to accept a complaint filed by former Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter against his opponent in the Aug. 4 primary, incumbent Wes Drury. The commission, in a letter to Walter dated June 25, said the...
Most read 7/2/20Should Trump resign? A Confederate statue come down? BLM rethink its targets?89Some quick comments about hot current events. The problem of Black shooting deaths in Cape is certainly not because of excessive use of force by law enforcement, and to their credit, some local protesters have identified Cape PD's positive and...
Most read 7/1/20Online petitions seek to change, save Jackson 'Indian' mascot18A campaign to abolish the Jackson School Districts Indian mascot has been endorsed by thousands of online petition signers. Meanwhile, a second online campaign is underway to Save the name, save the mascot. According to the initial petition,...
Most read 7/1/20More than 200 total coronavirus cases reported in Cape County10Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday. Six of those cases are in the City of Cape Girardeau, two in Jackson and two were reported elsewhere in the county. The county reports 203 total cases, 132 recoveries and...
Cape Girardeau police investigate shooting in 300 block of South Benton Street8At least one person was injured as the result of a shooting Sunday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. Members of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments were observed treating an adult male victim in front of a residence in the 300 block of South...
Cape SportsPlex closed temporarily due to employee testing positive for COVID-1922The Cape Girardeau SportsPlex has been closed temporarily due to an employee testing positive for the coronavirus. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department announced potential...
'Nostalgic' apparel shop Prospect set to open this week in downtown Cape1Riley Gockel grew up as many younger brothers do, wanting to follow in his older siblings' footsteps. He grew accustomed to the soft hand-me-down jerseys and Chicago Bulls T-shirts his brothers outgrew, and when he started shopping for himself, he...
Most read 6/27/20Fourteen coronavirus cases reported in Cape CountyFourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Cape Girardeau County, some of which are contacts connected to the Lake of the Ozarks party. Eight cases were reported in the city of Cape Girardeau; four were reported in Jackson; and another four...