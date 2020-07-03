-
Column (7/2/20)
Column (7/2/20)
Editorial (7/1/20)
Column (7/1/20)
Editorial (6/30/20)
Editorial (6/29/20)
Column (6/27/20)
Editorial (6/26/20)
Editorial (6/24/20)
Editorial (6/22/20)
Editorial (6/19/20)
Editorial (6/17/20)
Editorial (6/15/20)
Events return but social distancing, masks still vital
As we celebrate the Fourth of July weekend, there's several fun events coming up in the area.
* On Monday, the SEMO Conference Senior Showcase will be held at Capaha Field. Senior baseball players, deprived of their final high school baseball season, will suit up one final time. Eight teams are scheduled to participate with the first game beginning at 1 p.m. Similar senior showcase events are also being held in the coming week for track and field, golf and tennis.
* Cape Comic Con returns July 10-12 at the Osage Centre. This has traditionally been a popular event with many locals attending along with comic con enthusiasts. A preview story of the event can be found in today's Southeast Missourian and online at semissourian.com.
* Cape Girardeau and Jackson will each hold Fourth of July celebrations, including their own fireworks displays. In Cape Girardeau, the Southeast Missourian will present the 18th annual Spirit of America Award to David Cantrell as part of the city's Great American Fourth of July. There will also be patriotic music by the municipal band.
While events are starting to return after the coronavirus lockdown, it's still vital that individuals take personal responsibility. Social distance, wash your hands and wear a mask when in public.
We wish everyone a safe and happy Independence Day.
