First Holy Communion at Guardian Angel Parish

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Pictured in Guardian Angel Church are: Front row: Baker Mattingly, Ashtyn Pobst, Kyla Rains, Harper Gadberry, Mili Fuemmeler, Veronic Seyer, and Riley Ramsey. In back are: Mrs. Michelle Priggel, Guardian Angel religion teacher; Asher Cox; Zander Roberts; Fr. Randy Tochtrop, Pastor of GA Parish; Jaxton Graviett; Mrs. Katrina Kluesner, GA principal; and Mrs. Pat Moore, PSR teacher for GA parish. Photo credit given to Cheekwood Studios of Cape Girardeau MO.

A very special day for several second grade students from Guardian Angel Parish was on Saturday, June 13. Due to social distancing in church and having 10 First Communicants, a special Mass was held at 10:30 am that day to celebrate their First Holy Communion. It was a blessed and beautiful day. Making their First Communion was Asher Cox, Mili Fuemmeler, Harper Gadberry, Jaxton Graviett, Baker Mattingly, Ashtyn Pobst, Kyla Rains, Riley Ramsey, Zander Roberts, and Veronica Seyer. Their religious education was provided by Father Randy Tochtrop; Mrs. Michelle Priggel, religion teacher at Guardian Angel School; and Mrs. Pat Moore, public school religion teacher for Guardian Angel Parish. The principal at Guardian Angel School is Mrs. Katrina Kluesner.

