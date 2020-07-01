*Menu
8th Grade Graduation at Guardian Angel School

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Pictured are Owen Forehand and Cooper Senciboy in the front row. In the back are Mrs. Jodi McVay, the 8th grade home room teacher; Nolan Loper; Fr. Randy Tochtrop; Gabe Dirnberger; and Mrs. Katrina Kluesner, Principal of Guardian Angel School. Missing from the picture was Branson Westrich. Photo credit given to Cheekwood Studios of Cape Girardeau MO.

The original date of 8th grade graduation was Saturday, May 9, 2020 for Guardian Angel School. It finally got to happen on Saturday, June 6 at the 6 pm Mass at Guardian Angel Church. Although they finally had their graduation, they had missed their 8th grade retreat, AR trip to the Cardinal game, their last music program, their last class Mass in church,their graduation banquet hosted by the 7th grade class and the last 2 months of being the 8th grade class as a group. Since there wasn't a banquet to hand out awards, the class met in church prior to Mass and they were handed out to the students then. Valedictorian for the class was Owen Forehand who also took every class award except for Algebra 1 (because he was in the Geometry Independent Study Class) and was also the recipient of the Most Christian 8th grader award. This award is based on grades, willingness to help others, Christian attitude, etc and was voted on by the Guardian Angel teachers. Gabe Dirnberger was the winner of the Algebra 1 award and was the Salutatorian of the class. The five students who graduated were Gabe Dirnberger, Owen Forehand, Nolan Loper, Cooper Senciboy, and Branson Westrich. Congratulations to the Class of 2020 on future endeavors in high school and beyond.

