Prayer 6-29-20
O Lord Jesus, we praise you, for you perform wondrous miracles too numerous to count. Amen.
More to explore
-
Cape SportsPlex closed temporarily due to employee testing positive for COVID-1917The Cape Girardeau SportsPlex has been closed temporarily due to an employee testing positive for the coronavirus. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department announced potential...
-
Cape Girardeau police investigate shooting in 300 block of South Benton StreetAt least one person was injured as the result of a shooting Sunday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. Members of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments were observed treating an adult male victim in front of a residence in the 300 block of South...
-
Southeast Board of Regents approves new cybersecurity program, jazz minor1The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents approved a new cybersecurity graduate certificate and jazz minor during the boards June 22 meeting. The cybersecurity certificate, which will be offered by the Department of Computer...
-
Vigil for Black Trans Lives held at Capaha ParkA group of about 30 people shout a tribute to Nina Pop a Black transgender woman who was found dead May 3 inside of her apartment in Sikeston, Missouri as organizer Amber Moyers raises a sign in her memory during a Vigil for Black Trans Lives...
-
Photo Gallery 6/28/20Shooting investigation in 300 block of South Benton StreetMembers of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments responded to the 300 block of South Benton Street where a gunshot victim was located. The victim was transported by Cape County Private Ambulance service to a local hospital, and an...
-
Perry County infant tests positive for coronavirusAn infant tested positive for COVID-19 in Perry County on Saturday as confirmed cases rose by nine. This was the first infant to test positive in the county, according to Saturday's social media post by the Perry County Health Department. The county...
-
Graduates of 2020: Looks like we made itThe academic year ended abruptly and unexpectedly at high schools across the country this year. COVID-19 sent students home in March, causing local seniors to miss out on months of classic high school memories and milestones -- winter state...
-
County's jobless rate dips; 3 times higher than 20191The unemployment rate in Cape Girardeau County dropped by more than half a percentage point in May but remained more than three times higher than it was during the same month last year. Data released Thursday by Missouri Department of Labor &...
-
Southeast student housing experiences some changes because of COVID-19's effects1Peak time for college students to sign leases for housing arrangements is March, April and May -- the same time this year the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the United States -- and the pandemic's effects on student housing are rippling through Cape...
-
Police investigate shootings; 2 injured7Two shooting victims were located by police in the area of South Middle Street early Friday morning, according to Cape Girardeau officer Rich McCall. Officers were dispatched to the location at about 12:10 a.m. and made contact with the victims who...
-
Overdoses, drug deaths spike in Southeast MissouriAlarming is the word officials are using to describe the methamphetamine/Fentanyl mixture now being seen in Southeast Missouri, including Poplar Bluff. Authorities say this mixture is leading to an uptick in overdoses and deaths and was the topic of...
-
Fourteen coronavirus cases reported in Cape CountyFourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Cape Girardeau County, some of which are contacts connected to the Lake of the Ozarks party. Eight cases were reported in the city of Cape Girardeau; four were reported in Jackson; and another four...
-
Cape Girardeau Confederate monument defaced, repaired Friday19The Confederate States of America monument in Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square was defaced Thursday night, and had been cleaned as of Friday morning. The phrase "BALCK [sic] LIVES MATTER" was on the monument early Friday morning, and had been removed...
-
ZZ Top cancels Sikeston Rodeo performance5Rock band ZZ Top will not perform at the 2020 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo due to unforeseen circumstances, the rodeo board of directors announced Friday. Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets, as they are still valid for the Friday night...
-
Delayed Great Race to arrive in AugustOn Aug. 25, this year's Hemmings Motor News Great Race will make an overnight stop in Cape Girardeau. About 150 vintage cars are scheduled to arrive at the 'finish-line' on Main Street starting around 5:15 p.m. They will remain there until noon the...
-
-
Sikeston man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend; charge filedSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly striking his pregnant girlfriend in the face. At 10:18 a.m. June 19, an officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety was dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/28/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n None at this time Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware...
-
-
Study identifies food insecurity in regionA recent study indicates that Southeast Missouri has the state's highest rates of food insecurity, according to a June 26 press release from the Southeast Missouri Food Bank. The Map the Meal Gap annual study evaluates rates of hunger in each...
-
Cape Girardeau Municipal Band season opens Wednesday night at Capaha ParkThe Cape Girardeau Municipal Bands season opens Wednesday at the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park, and band director Neil Casey said hes excited to bring a bit of normalcy to Cape Girardeaus summer nights. We have a long-standing place in...
-
Jackson wedding cake maker persevering during the pandemicBy long tradition, June is regarded as a top month for weddings. Katie Goodpasture has made five specialty cakes for June nuptials in the basement of her Jackson home. But until this month, Goodpastures business, Fancy That Cake, struggled due to...
-
Commission accepts audit report, makes reappointmentsThe Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday accepted results of the countys 2019 audit and acted on several routine business items, including reappointments to the boards of several county agencies and organizations. The audit, conducted by...
-
Software upgrade will affect county collector's office servicesInstallation of new software in the Cape Girardeau County Collectors Office next week will cause some temporary limitation of services, according to County Collector Barbara Gholson. Due to the change, there will be limited collection services...
-
Cape County Recorder's Office reopens doorsCape Girardeau County Recorder Drew Blattner announced Thursday the office door is now open for walk-in business and searches. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 1 Barton Square, Suite 203, in Jackson, or the...
-
Eight new coronavirus cases reported in region ThursdayCape Girardeau County reported five new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the countys total to 161, with 126 recoveries and three deaths. Scott County reported two new cases Thursday (117 recoveries, 11 deaths). Stoddard County reported one new...
-
-
Most read 6/25/20Jackson man charged with murder, armed criminal action, burglary after Oak Ridge homicide9A 26-year-old Jackson man has been charged with three felonies after he allegedly forced entry into an Oak Ridge residence Tuesday and murdered his ex-girlfriend. Victor C. Grebing now faces one Class A felony count of first-degree murder, one...
-
Photo Gallery 6/25/20House fire on Lake Road in Scott CountyMembers of the NBC Fire Protection District receive mutual aid from the Oran Fire Protection District, the Scott City Fire Department, the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and the Scott County Sheriff's Office during a working fire...
-
Panel votes to recommend immediate removal of Cape's Confederate marker25By an 8-0 vote, the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) voted Tuesday for immediate removal and storage of the Confederate States of America (C.S.A.) monument in Ivers Square. Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox requested the HPC to give...
-
Fatal shooting in Oak Ridge under investigation by Cape Sheriff's Office11A female victim has died as the result of a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Oak Ridge, according to the Cape Girardeau County Coroners Office. The shooting was reported to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office at 3:36 p.m. near the...
-
Saxony student receives perfect score on ACT test1Megan Benkendorf said she learned its best to trust yourself when taking standardized tests something she said helped when taking the ACT in February. Megan, 17, scored a perfect 36 on that ACT test the first in her high schools history to...
-
Most read 6/23/20Southeast compresses Fall 2020 schedule due to coronavirus8Southeast Missouri State Universitys fall semester will have a much different schedule than in years past. Southeast president Carlos Vargas informed the universitys Board of Regents on Monday of significant changes in the Fall 2020 semester,...
-
Most read 6/23/20Former Scott County sheriff filing ethics complaint against incumbent Drury2Former Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter is filing a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) against incumbent Sheriff Wes Drury. Both men are vying for the GOP nomination for sheriff in the Aug. 4 primary. In a news release dated...
-
Most read 6/22/20Black Lives Matter protests continue in Cape Girardeau at Freedom Corner37For the fourth consecutive weekend following George Floyds death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, demonstrations were held in Cape Girardeau to express local support for the Black Lives Matter movement. A few dozen demonstrators...