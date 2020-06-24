Editorial
Jackson to be commended for reduction in electric rates
It's not often that government bodies reduce costs to customers, but the Jackson Board of Alderman did just that recently when it reduced electric rates by 11.5% on average.
The reduction was based on a recommendation by 1898 & Co., a subsidiary of Burns & McDonnell Engineering in Kansas City. The city's wholesale price of electricity has decreased, and the reduction takes into account cash reserves built up for maintaining the electrical distribution system.
"Jackson has identified a need to undertake several large transmission and distribution system capital projects over the next four years," according to the 1898 & Co. rate study. "These capital project costs are included in the financial forecast and considered in the study."
Residential customers will see a reduction of 10%, small commercial customers 12.5% and larger commercial and industrial customers 15%, according to reporting by Southeast Missourian business editor Jay Wolz.
The reduction is schedule to begin in July.
It's good for government bodies to periodically evaluate charges to customers and reduce them where warranted. We applaud the city for doing this and taking the appropriate action.
Comments
More to explore
-
-
Column (6/24/20)For now, an unknown monument safe from historical purgesJUMONVILLE, Pennsylvania What happened here 266 years ago had repercussions so profound they changed the course of world history abruptly and irreversibly. A disputed moment occurred that led to the French and Indian War, the first true world war...
-
Column (6/23/20)'Defund the police' hurts those needing the most helpI have found a certain level of peace in remaining out of the thick of things while still maintaining awareness of goings-on. What's going on now that I cannot turn a blind eye to is this movement to defund police departments. Who suffers? The most...
-
Column (6/23/20)Don't worry about Confederate monumentsIn the wave of cancellations sweeping America, Confederate statues have been particularly hard hit. They have been graffitied, assaulted and torn down, while authorities rush to remove them. For his part, President Donald Trump has been a steadfast...
-
-
-
-
Column (6/22/20)The silent majority can be silent no moreLately it seems that we conservatives cant win even when were winning. But the country is under siege, so we cannot indulge the luxury of being discouraged. This year has been one body blow after another to the nation we love. First, there was...
-
Editorial (6/22/20)The Movement encourages people to get outside for a good causeThe coronavirus pandemic has given us all more time at home. But that doesnt mean people should remain inactive. Mind + Body, a health and wellness magazine produced by the Southeast Missourian and rustmedia, is encouraging area residents to get...
-
Column (6/21/20)New governors report highlights Covid risk in Southeast MissouriCovid-19 cases continue to steadily increase in the area with more young people testing positive for the disease. According to Cape Girardeau County officials, at least five confirmed local cases have been connected with the Lake of the Ozarks...
-
Column (6/20/20)Why fatherhood has never been more importantFathers too often get the short end of the stick. You can chalk it up, at least in part, to a culture that too often paints dads to be ignorant, incompetent or worse. But the reality is fathers play a vital role in society. Last week, President...
-
Column (6/20/20)How cultural revolutions die -- or notUnlike coups or political revolutions, cultural revolutions dont just change governments or leaders. Instead, they try to redefine entire societies. Their leaders call them holistic and systemic. Cultural revolutionaries attack the very...
-
Editorial (6/19/20)Celebrating our dads on Father's DayEditor's note: The following is our annual Father's Day editorial. The best fathers are the best teachers. They teach us how to throw a fastball, set a hook, tie our shoes, ride a bike. They teach us right from wrong, good from bad. They teach us...
-
-
-
Column (6/18/20)Power brokers manipulate crises for selfish purposesHypocrisy and lack of seriousness abound, causing good people to question just how much politics taints everything in the world today. Determining approbation according to political favoritism is worse than dishonest. As for the media, its focus is...
-
-
Editorial (6/17/20)Marble Hill teenager serves as entrepreneurial inspirationIf you watch "Shark Tank," the ABC show that features entrepreneurs who pitch their ideas to well known business moguls, you know good ideas don't come with an age prerequisite. Likewise, not all good ideas need a national TV show get started. Just...
-
Editorial (6/15/20)Safety first when enjoying time in the water this summerDespite delays because of coronavirus precautions, area pools have started to open for the summer. Others are enjoying the warm weather in their private pools. Before jumping in the water, take a moment to review safety tips for you and your...
-
Editorial (6/12/20)EDITORIAL: Flag Day and a reminder of why we standBeneath the flag, we may disagree on specific paths forward. But the best ways to improve our country are those countenanced in our Constitution, symbolized by the flag, including freedom to peaceably assemble -- and protest -- and freedom of...
-
-
-
Editorial (6/10/20)June election a reminder that every vote countsArea voters gave several tax measures a yes vote last week, giving schools and municipalities a mechanism to fund projects ranging from law enforcement to roads to capital improvements. And races for city council, board of alderman and school boards...
-
-
-
Editorial (6/8/20)Swimming pools reopen in Cape, Jackson with precautionsSwimming pools and parks are beginning to reopen in the area, including the Jackson Swimming Pool and Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center. The Jackson Swimming Pool reopens today. Jackson parks director Shane Anderson told the Southeast Missourian...
-
-
-
Editorial (6/5/20)EDITORIAL: SpaceX launch provides a point of American prideWith all that is happening in our nation ranging from the coronavirus to racial tensions reignited by the death of an unarmed black man by police in Minnesota, Saturday's SpaceX launch of two American astronauts to the International Space Station...
-
Editorial (6/4/20)EDITORIAL: Newspaper seeks nominations for Spirit of America awardEach year the Southeast Missourian solicits nominations for the newspaper's Spirit of America Award. This is an honor bestowed on an individual who represents the American spirit through patriotism, community involvement or entrepreneurial...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.