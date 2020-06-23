Scott County Bicentennial Happenings

MISSOURI BICENTENNIAL 2021----SCOTT COUNTY BICENTENNIAL 2021

Since March 16, 2020, the country has been in the throes of history making events that stimulate changes. More than 200 years ago, the territory of Missouri was heading toward statehood and a realization that this land would become part of the United States of America.

In August 1821, Missouri was admitted to the Unionthe 24th state. The first one hundred years from 1821-1921 were years of developing, promoting, and establishing the governing of our state. Now we are preparing to celebrate our Bicentennial(1821-2021). The Missouri Bicentennial Commission has worked with counties, communities, historical groups, partnered with companies to offer a great Bicentennial event of the past, present and future.

.

In the fall of 2019, The Missouri Quilt Project asked quilters to design a quilt block representing the county. Mrs. Vickie Westrich from Scott City, MO., Corena Ressel of Kelso, MO, and Mendi Russel of Morley, MO submitted quilt blocks from Scott County. The block representing the crops grown in Scott County by Westrich is on the Missouri Quilt for the Bicentennial. The Quilt will be on display on Wednesday, October 28, from 9-7 at the Scott City Historical Museum

Then the Missouri 2021 Photography Project was completed. Aaron Horrrells phot of Fox and Vine; Dianne Dickersons photo of Cotton Field and Location of WW II Prisoners of War Camp; and William Nace Traffic under the Bridge were selected winners. The Missouri Exhibition will be on display at the Cape Girardeau Public Library on January 8-25, 2021.

Missouri Bicentennial Paint-for-a-Cause continues as people paint on the Missouri mural commemorating 200 years of statehood. Aaron Harrell and Barb Bailey travel the state giving every Missourian an opportunity to be involved personally in the Bicentennial. For more information contact Horrell and Bailey by phone at 573-579-1000.

Now, a project for children, grades 3-12, is available. The Missouri Bicentennial Commission has announced a poster contest for students in grades 3-12.

Judges will select four posters that best commemorate Missouris bicentennial and best interpret the theme: Sharing Missouris stories  past, present, and future.

Each student entry must be sponsored by an eligible institution, which includes public and private schools, home-school networks and public libraries among other organizations.

Students may wish to work on their poster design while staying safe at home during the COVID-19 pandemic; then, coordinate with their school or local library later to submit their poster entry. The competition deadline is Oct. 31.

Judges will select two final designs from grades 3-6 and two from grades 7-12.

Additional details, including submission and creation requirements can be found at missouri2021.org

Besides, these many project activities, the Missouri Bicentennial is promoting Missouri legacies, Missouri encyclopedia, and endorsed projects. This celebration includes every age group and history lessons for all.

Scott County, Missouri is working on a book Scott County, Missouri Families and Histories Book Bicentennial Edition. All family histories have an August 15, 2020 deadline, Then, we ask companies, churches, school, organizations, and other groups to submit histories. We learn and grow by working together.

In a June 10, 2020 interview with Steve McPheeters of Sikeston Missouri, Steve stated There is a rich history here (Scott County) with our neighbors. We have a most unique county in the entire country. The rolling hills of the north and the Dutch-German history there. Then we come down here with the southern hospitality. We have many prominent families here that are involved and continued to be involved in the community. We have a lot going on here. We have pride in our area.