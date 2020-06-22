Puxico Goat BarBQ

I read the story by Sarah Harp about the goat BBQ at Puxico Homecomers. I would like to tell the story of how it started at least 60 years ago because Im 68. My grandma, as we called her Mawmaw, was from Puxico. When I was little I cant remember a family get together that wasnt held at my Grandma McClures house in Puxico. We had all our dinners there and Homecomers week was the best! My dad and my Uncle Dean McClure were best buds and they would always butcher a goat and wed have BBQ for the meat. I dont remember the year but I was a little girl, Dean became Commander of Puxicos VFW. He and my dad were talking and Dean said we have a booth at the homecoming, we need an idea how to make some money for the post my dad said well, Dean, we always have goat BarBQ at our family get together and everyone loves it, try selling goat BarBQ  Dean did and Voila a tradition made famous. So people around the area who have eaten the famous goat BarBQ of Puxico fame (dont know when it was renamed burger because it isnt) can thank my dad and Dean McClure, who was also a teacher at Puxico for years. This story was passed to me by my family.