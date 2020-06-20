Why fatherhood has never been more important
Fathers too often get the short end of the stick. You can chalk it up, at least in part, to a culture that too often paints dads to be ignorant, incompetent or worse. But the reality is fathers play a vital role in society.
Last week, President Donald Trump held a roundtable discussion at a Texas church. One of the participants was former NFL player Jack Brewer, now a minister to individuals serving time in correctional facilities. Brewer had powerful comments about race, faith in God and the family nucleus.
He told the president he was the first Republican to have received his vote, thanking Trump for standing up for the Word of God and shepherding in historic prison reform.
But Ill tell you what: This President when I walk into my prisons, Im blessed, Brewer said. I teach, in prisons across our nation, men who are broken the most broken men in our country. Our Bible teaches us to serve those in prison. Our Bible teaches us to serve the poor. And when I walk into my class and I say, Guys, raise your hand if youve gotten your sentence reduced from the FIRST STEP Act, and every single one of them raised their hand. Thats because of you, Mr. President, and thats because of policy.
He went on to say the root of many challenges our country faces go back to the absence of fathers in the home. He cited a statistic that 71% of children who drop out of high school dont have a father in the home. That youre five times more likely to go to prison or have a run-in with the police department without a father at home. Kids without a father in the home are four times more likely to live in poverty, he said, which leads to health care issues.
We dont have to keep looking for the problem when we see it, Brewer said. Now its time for Americans of all color Im calling on my white brothers and sisters; Im calling on my Spanish brothers and sisters: Get out of your bubbles. Go into the communities that are under-served, and lets do what Jesus told us to do.
Its a powerful message that transcends race. Black or white, kids need their father.
I was blessed to grow up with both parents in the home. Even when work would keep my father on the road, we talked several times a day by phone. Looking back, Im especially grateful.
Kids need a mother and father who play an active role in their lives. Theres no doubt this helped me grow in confidence, educational progress and, most importantly, my faith in Christ.
Whether your father was active in your life as a child or not, the truth is there is a Heavenly Father who loves you and wants the best for you. Get involved with your local church. Find godly men who will mentor you with Christ-like love. They are out there.
To all the dads out there doing it the right way, keep it up. We celebrate you this Fathers Day weekend. Thank you for leading your families. It makes a difference not only in your childs life but in society as a whole.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
