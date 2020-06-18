Marching for workers

-
Editorial (6/17/20)Marble Hill teenager serves as entrepreneurial inspirationIf you watch "Shark Tank," the ABC show that features entrepreneurs who pitch their ideas to well known business moguls, you know good ideas don't come with an age prerequisite. Likewise, not all good ideas need a national TV show get started. Just...
Column (6/17/20)'Ghostbusters,' drive-ins and marching forward togetherBUTLER, Pennsylvania -- Last Monday was supposed to be a celebration, a coming together across the ages and across the country to mark the day "Ghostbusters" debuted in 1984, a film that made movie executives cringe but won the hearts of moviegoers....
Column (6/16/20)My brother, my superhero: What a real man looks likeMy brother, my superhero: What a real man looks like By Adrienne Ross "Being a mother is not easy. If it were easy, fathers would do it." Such a great line from "The Golden Girls," that classic sitcom I love. Everyone gets what the character Dorothy...
Column (6/16/20)GUEST COLUMN: Protecting Americans and American wayProtecting Americans and American way Editor's note: The following column originally published June 12 in National Review. By Josh Hawley In the early hours of June 2, amid violent riots in St. Louis, looters gunned down David Dorn, a retired...
Editorial (6/15/20)Safety first when enjoying time in the water this summerDespite delays because of coronavirus precautions, area pools have started to open for the summer. Others are enjoying the warm weather in their private pools. Before jumping in the water, take a moment to review safety tips for you and your...
Column (6/15/20)A presidency is a terrible thing to wastePresident Donald Trump is in the midst of a polling swoon largely of his own making. Its true that events have taken a hand a pandemic with a death toll of more than 100,000, a sharp recession, double-digit unemployment and civil unrest would be...
Column (6/13/20)MLB stalled but baseball still played near and farThis feels like 1994 -- and I'm not thrilled about it. Let me explain. My historical frame of reference is in the form of baseball. Name the year (within my baseball-watching years) and I'll tell you who won the World Series and maybe an anecdote...
Editorial (6/12/20)EDITORIAL: Flag Day and a reminder of why we standBeneath the flag, we may disagree on specific paths forward. But the best ways to improve our country are those countenanced in our Constitution, symbolized by the flag, including freedom to peaceably assemble -- and protest -- and freedom of...
Column (6/12/20)The Tariff Man and Lobster King could learn from ConfuciusApparently, the United States now has a Lobster King. This great title was bestowed upon the Trump administration's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, when the president recently threatened to impose tariffs on European Union cars if the bloc does not...
Facebook fraud leads to attacks on local United Way, innocent womenUnfortunately, in the world of social media so many conspiracy theories abound that many people just end up believing what they want, perpetuating lies. It was common to find some commenters discounting the United Way's information as a "cover up,"...
The bitter irony of revolutionsThe ancient Greeks created new words like "paradox" and "irony" to describe the wide gap between what people profess and assume, and what they actually do and suffer. Remember the blind prophet Teiresias of ancient drama. In the carnage of Athenian...
Editorial (6/10/20)June election a reminder that every vote countsArea voters gave several tax measures a yes vote last week, giving schools and municipalities a mechanism to fund projects ranging from law enforcement to roads to capital improvements. And races for city council, board of alderman and school boards...
Editorial (6/8/20)Swimming pools reopen in Cape, Jackson with precautionsSwimming pools and parks are beginning to reopen in the area, including the Jackson Swimming Pool and Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center. The Jackson Swimming Pool reopens today. Jackson parks director Shane Anderson told the Southeast Missourian...
Editorial (6/5/20)EDITORIAL: SpaceX launch provides a point of American prideWith all that is happening in our nation ranging from the coronavirus to racial tensions reignited by the death of an unarmed black man by police in Minnesota, Saturday's SpaceX launch of two American astronauts to the International Space Station...
Editorial (6/4/20)EDITORIAL: Newspaper seeks nominations for Spirit of America awardEach year the Southeast Missourian solicits nominations for the newspaper's Spirit of America Award. This is an honor bestowed on an individual who represents the American spirit through patriotism, community involvement or entrepreneurial...
Editorial (6/1/20)EDITORIAL: New program gives opportunities to soarIf the best type of collegiate degree program is one that mixes the practical developing knowledge and skills to prepare for a career with the enjoyable yes, some people DO like math then Southeast Missouri State Universitys plan to offer a...
Editorial (5/29/20)Garner is capable, familiar choice to lead Notre DameFollowing in the footsteps of a legendary figure can be a difficult chore. The next principal of Notre Dame Regional High School, assuming the position held for two decades by Brother David Migliorino, would undoubtedly have big shoes to fill. Enter...
Editorial (5/27/20)Cape County sales tax proposal on ballot June 2On Tuesday, Cape Girardeau County voters will have a chance to decide whether to enact a half-cent sales tax to fund a variety of county government functions, focusing primarily on law enforcement activities and infrastructure. Sheriff Ruth Ann...
Marching for workers
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we have reached the point where it has affected all of us. We all know someone who has fallen ill, or worse, succumbed to this deadly virus. And one thing has become abundantly clear: The economy is dependent on the middle class, and for too long, not enough financial gains have made their way to working families.
Recent media attention has focused on the Black Lives Matter movement. Labor considers this a workplace issue because it is a community issue, and unions are the community. When Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at the AFL-CIO's fourth national convention in 1961, he said, "Our needs are identical with Labor's needs: decent wages, fair working conditions, livable housing, old age security, health and welfare measures, conditions in which families can grow, have education for their children and respect in the community." Our labor contracts remain neutral on skin color, gender and any other identifiable conditions. The goal is to fairly and properly represent all workers without regard to these factors and to advance the standard of living for each and every one of them.
That's why the Labor movement marched in the streets on Wednesday for the Workers First Caravan, a gathering of thousands of cars and people across the country who made our voices heard while practicing safe social distancing, urging Congress to pass the HEROES Act, a COVID-19 relief package that would make sure every worker retains our health insurance, paycheck and more.
MARK BAKER, president, Southeast Missouri Central Labor Council, Jackson
