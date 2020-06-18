Do you know a baby or infant with colic, reflux, earaches or ear infections?

Colic is when an infant is crying relentlessly for no apparent reason. This crying is hard on everyone in the family and can occur at any hour of the day. A commonly overlooked reason is the baby has some muscle or joint pain causing the restlessness.

Reflux occurs when the baby or infant spits up often and without warning. It can also be a pain for the parents. This can occur due to the stomach not digesting the food properly, something the mother ate, the wrong formula, the baby being uncomfortable, or bowel issues.

Earaches and ear infections occur when there is pressure in the middle ear from gasses, fluid or muscle tension. This can be painful and due to multiple reasons, including muscle tightness, joint immobility or sinus pressure.

Traditional treatments for these ailments include antibiotics, antacids or surgery. However, chiropractic care is a safer, effective and less costly treatment option.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

The brain controls everything in the body through the nervous system.

If the nervous system is irritated, wherever that nerve goes will have symptoms. This includes joints, muscles and even organs.

A baby or child can be checked in as little as 10 minutes.

Babies and infants should be checked for three reasons:

1) They are treated more gently than adults.

2) Early treatment prevents future injury.

3) Your baby can avoid unnecessary medications and surgeries.

After an initial check, your chiropractor can explain what is going to be done, what insurance coverage is and how much the treatment will cost before treatment is given. This allows parents to make an informed decision. If the chiropractor cannot help your child, he or she may make a referral to somewhere that can. Our office offers a free consultation, and other professionals may as well. You and your child deserve to have a better nights sleep, and in many cases chiropractic treatment can help.

Dr. Gregory Pursley, DC is the owner of PC Wellness Centers.