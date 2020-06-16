UT MARTIN NAMES LOCAL STUDENTS TO SPRING SEMESTER CHANCELLORS HONOR ROLL

UT MARTIN NAMES LOCAL STUDENTS TO SPRING SEMESTER CHANCELLORS HONOR ROLL
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 16, 2020
MARTIN, Tenn.The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Spring 2020 Chancellors Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.
To be eligible for the Chancellors Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellors Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
Cape Girardeau Nathan A. Brown, High Honors; Miranda K. Metje, Highest Honors; Carson L. Stroup, Highest Honors.
UT Martin is a comprehensive regional institution in the University of Tennessee System offering 18 bachelors degree programs and five masters degree programs. The main campus in northwest Tennessee is one of four primary UT campuses. For more information, visit utm.edu.
