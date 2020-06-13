Prayer 6-14-20
Open our hearts, O God, to respect for and forbearance toward others. Amen.
-
Photographer captures pandemic images through PolaroidsPandemic Polaroids: Documenting COVID-19's impact using instant film In March, life changed for people around the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The same is true of those in and around Cape Girardeau County. Face masks are now commonplace...
-
Division of Youth Services focusing on practical skillsOfficer Jason Reed with the 32nd judicial circuit juvenile division, serving Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry Counties, knows how important life skills are. Reed has been with the department 15 years, and has seen firsthand the difference between...
-
Mail-in voting surge expected in Cape Co.Cape Girardeau County election officials are expecting a major surge in absentee ballots for the August and November elections now that Governor Mike Parson has signed the COVID-driven Missouri General Assembly bill easing restrictions on voting....
-
16 new coronavirus cases reported in regionSixteen new COVID-19 cases and one death attributed to the virus were reported in surrounding Missouri counties Friday. The fatality was in Stoddard County, making eight deaths in the county attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. The...
-
Southeast to implement new online sytem in 2021Southeast Missouri State University will adopt Canvas as its new learning management system starting in the spring, said Floyd Davenport, assistant vice president of Information Technology. Canvas, a product of Instructure, will replace the current...
-
Jackson Homecomers 2020 celebration canceled3Jackson Homecomers will not happen in 2020, according to a statement from Homecomers chairman Larry Koehler and American Legion Post 158 post commander Howard Suedmeyer. "With the COVID-19 virus restrictions ... and the uncertainty we are still...
-
Candidates to speak at Pachyderm meetingThree candidates for office will speak at Thursday's meeting of the SEMO Pachyderm club. Speakers will include state Rep. Holly Rehder and state Rep. Kathy Swan, who face each other in a Republican primary for state Senate. Paul Keopel, candidate...
-
Stidham appointed to state 911 panelMark Stidham of Dexter, Missouri, has been appointed to the Missouri 911 Service Board. Gov. Mike Parson's office announced the appointment Friday. Stidham has served the City of Dexter since 1997 as city administrator. He oversees the Police, Fire,...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/1/20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Public Hearing n Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for commercial parking in an R-4 (General Residential) District, to expand an existing parking lot to include 219 North...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 6/15/20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Airport Update Presentation n Safe House for Women Food Drive 5th Anniversary Proclamation...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/14/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for June 8 and 11 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents...
-
Cape Girardeau Common Pleas courthouse project underway, groundbreaking planned1Construction is underway at the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex in downtown Cape Girardeau, and a ceremonial groundbreaking is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Penzel Construction CEO Phil Penzel said the project to transform the courthouse into...
-
Cape County testing results reveal more COVID positives among younger peopleCape Girardeau County has reported 10 new positive cases of coronavirus within a 24-hour period, said Mark Winkler, the countys emergency management agency director. Testing reveals more younger people are being affected, he said. We are seeing...
-
Bingo World closure affects local fundraising effortsThe COVID-19 pandemic is depriving local bingo enthusiasts of their favorite game and keeping two local not-for-profit organizations 6 feet away from their fundraising goals. According to its website, Bingo World is a charitable gambling...
-
No change in coronavirus precautions at Lutheran HomeCape Girardeaus largest skilled nursing facility has no plans to ease restrictions despite Gov. Mike Parsons decision Thursday to fully reopen the state next week. The Lutheran Home, 2825 Bloomfield Road, has had four positive COVID-19 cases...
-
Six new coronavirus cases reported in area countiesFour Missouri counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new cases were reported in nearby Illinois counties. Scott County officials said two new cases have been discovered. The county has confirmed 128 cases of the disease...
-
Cape public schools earn statewide honor1The Cape Girardeau School Board is among 26 Missouri school boards to recently earn the Missouri School Boards Associations 2020 Governance Team Award, according to a news release. The award is based on the schools boards and superintendents...
-
Marble Hill man seriously injured in Bollinger County tractor accident3An 18-year-old man from Marble Hill, Missouri, was seriously injured and transported by air ambulance to a St. Louis hospital Saturday night after he was run over by a tractor in Bollinger County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash...
-
Cape Parks and Rec to host annual Great American Fourth of July1Cape Girardeau will celebrate Independence Day with the annual Great American Fourth of July celebration held at Arena Park. Festivities will kick off with a performance by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band at 7:30 p.m., followed by The Spirit of...
-
Sheriff, chief say police have a lot on their hands8In the wake of ongoing scrutiny over the May 25 choking death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, two prominent figures in local law enforcement condemned the brutality. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson and Cape...
-
Sewer water could help track coronavirus in Cape Girardeau1Are we flushing the COVID-19 virus down our toilets? And, if so, could our wastewater help predict coronavirus trends? Thats what researchers want to find out in a yearlong study that will test wastewater in a dozen Missouri communities,...
-
Three deaths linked Wednesday to coronavirusThree deaths in the region were attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday. Two of the deaths were in Union County, Illinois, bringing that countys total deaths from the disease to 16. The fatalities involved a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. The...
-
Get moving, get playing, get readingMovement Mind + Body: In the midst of a pandemic, with businesses and organizations closed, we can still all be outside. That's the concept behind Movement Mind + Body, a weeklong event set for June 20 to 27, which invites participants to get out...
-
Most read 6/11/20Facebook fraud leads to attacks on local United Way, innocent women2Unfortunately, in the world of social media so many conspiracy theories abound that many people just end up believing what they want, perpetuating lies. It was common to find some commenters discounting the United Way's information as a "cover up,"...
-
Most read 6/10/20Cape man charged after armed robbery in 1000 block of Sturdivant Street1Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old Cape Girardeau man for his alleged involvement in a series of events over the weekend surrounding an armed robbery and the theft of a firearm. A suspect was located by police and identified as Justin...
-
Most read 6/9/20My 4 unpopular perspectives amid George Floyd protests29The wound that is George Floyd's killing is still raw. It hasn't gone away. Its impact is far-reaching and deep-rooted. From violent riots to peaceful rallies, prayer meetings to Facebook posts, thoughts and feelings are expressed passionately. I've...
-
George Floyd scholarship announced at Southeast Missouri State26On Friday, the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship was formed within the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, confirmed Trudy Lee, interim vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university foundation. By...
-
Former Kmart building being readied for Orscheln2Interior demolition began last week at Cape Girardeau's former Kmart building in preparation for Orscheln Farm & Home's long- awaited move to that location. A crew from Charles Hampton & Son Construction out of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, has been on...
-
Jackson eyes several business openings this summer, fallDespite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and major highway reconstruction at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61, several new retail businesses are opening this summer and fall in Jackson. Appearing last week at the Jackson Board of...
-
Hundreds gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Perryville7PERRYVILLE, Mo. Chanting, cheering, shouting and street sounds filled the air in downtown Perryville as hundreds of protesters and a few dozen counter-protesters expressed their opinions and feelings about the Black Lives Matter movement Sunday...