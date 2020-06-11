Social Security Column: Applying For Medicare Online

You can apply for Medicare online even if you are not ready to start your retirement benefits. Applying online can take less than 10 minutes. There are no forms to sign and we usually require no documentation. Well process your application and contact you if we need more information.

Visit www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare to apply for Medicare and find other important information. If youre eligible for Medicare at age 65, your initial enrollment period begins three months before your 65th birthday and ends three months after that birthday.

Some Medicare beneficiaries may qualify for Extra Help with their Medicare prescription drug plan costs. To qualify for Extra Help, a person must be receiving Medicare, have limited resources and income, and reside in one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia. Read www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10508.pdf for more information on Extra Help.

Medicare also offers many online services where you can find out:

o What does Medicare cover? www.medicare.gov/what-medicare-covers

o Where do I find forms for filing a Medicare appeal? www.medicare.gov/claims-appeals/how-do-i-file-an-appeal

o Where do I let someone speak with Medicare on my behalf? www.medicare.gov/claims-appeals/file-an-appeal/can-someone-file-an-appeal-for-me

o What do Medicare health and prescription drug plans in my area cost, and what services do they offer? www.medicare.gov/plan-compare

o Which doctors, health care providers, and suppliers participate in Medicare? www.medicare.gov/forms-help-resources/find-compare-doctors-hospitals-other-provi...

o Where can I find out more about a Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) and enroll? www.medicare.gov/drug-coverage-part-d/how-to-get-prescription-drug-coverage

o Where can I find a Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policy in my area? www.medicare.gov/medigap-supplemental-insurance-plans

Share these helpful resources with someone you care about today.