Editorial
EDITORIAL: Flag Day and a reminder of why we stand
Sunday is Flag Day, a day established to honor the Stars and Stripes as America's official flag.
The first observance of Flag Day was in 1877, 100 years after the Stars and Stripes was adopted by the Continental Congress to represent this country.
Locally, Flag Day is one of five days during the course of the year where hundreds of flags are flown at Cape Girardeau County Park. The Avenue of Flags and nearby Veterans Memorial Plaza is as patriotic an exhibit as you will find. On Memorial Day, 727 flags were posted. Even more will go up Sunday, each representing a veteran from Cape Girardeau County who died in the line of duty or post service.
There's been a call by some to kneel when the Flag is posted and our national anthem is sung. For these individuals it's often about protesting violence against people of color by some police, the George Floyd death in Minneapolis being the most recent example.
Sign up for Daily Headlines
Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.
We condemn those in law enforcement who abuse their position of authority and call for their prosecution to the full extent of the law. Likewise, we condemn the retaliatory violence and looting that has taken place in many U.S. cities and ask for justice for those they harm.
Thankfully the protests locally have been peaceful, and local law enforcement not only condemned what took place in Minnesota but also blocked traffic and helped provide a safe environment so peaceful protesters could express their views.
America is not perfect. No nation of people is. And beneath the flag, we may disagree on specific paths forward. But the best ways to improve our country are those countenanced in our Constitution, symbolized by the flag, including freedom to peaceably assemble -- and protest -- and freedom of speech. It is for this Constitutional system and its rights -- and in gratitude of those who fought and died for such freedoms -- that we proudly stand: Out of many, one.
The Pledge of Allegiance
I pledge Allegiance to the flag
of the United States of America
and to the Republic for which it stands,
one nation under God, indivisible,
with Liberty and Justice for all.
Comments
More to explore
-
Facebook fraud leads to attacks on local United Way, innocent womenUnfortunately, in the world of social media so many conspiracy theories abound that many people just end up believing what they want, perpetuating lies. It was common to find some commenters discounting the United Way's information as a "cover up,"...
-
-
The bitter irony of revolutionsThe ancient Greeks created new words like "paradox" and "irony" to describe the wide gap between what people profess and assume, and what they actually do and suffer. Remember the blind prophet Teiresias of ancient drama. In the carnage of Athenian...
-
-
-
Column (6/10/20)Revisiting William McKinley's victory through the lens of 2020NILES, Ohio -- Truth be told, neither the home William McKinley was born in nor the front porch 55 miles west of his birthplace from which he conducted his presidential campaign exist anymore. The small, wood-plank-sided home here on state Route 46...
-
Editorial (6/10/20)June election a reminder that every vote countsArea voters gave several tax measures a yes vote last week, giving schools and municipalities a mechanism to fund projects ranging from law enforcement to roads to capital improvements. And races for city council, board of alderman and school boards...
-
My 4 unpopular perspectives amid George Floyd protestsThe wound that is George Floyd's killing is still raw. It hasn't gone away. Its impact is far-reaching and deep-rooted. From violent riots to peaceful rallies, prayer meetings to Facebook posts, thoughts and feelings are expressed passionately. I've...
-
GUEST COLUMN: I know how George Floyd's family feelsThere is an awakening in cities across the United States, which has prompted peaceful marches and protests. Unfortunately, some people, with no interest in justice, used those demonstrations as an opportunity to destroy property and loot stores. The...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (6/8/20)Swimming pools reopen in Cape, Jackson with precautionsSwimming pools and parks are beginning to reopen in the area, including the Jackson Swimming Pool and Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center. The Jackson Swimming Pool reopens today. Jackson parks director Shane Anderson told the Southeast Missourian...
-
Column (6/8/20)Of course destruction of property is violenceBreaking things and burning buildings is enjoying a vogue it hasnt had since the late 1960s or early 1970s. Arson and looting are a perennial feature of urban unrest, but they have been pretty universally condemned for decades now until the past...
-
Column (6/6/20)Time for Trump haters to put America firstOnce again, President Donald Trump is being scapegoated for societal problems that he didn't cause. He didn't bring the coronavirus to our shores, and he has not created an atmosphere of racial disharmony in this country. Is there anything Trump's...
-
Column (6/6/20)Unity through sports is message of Semoball AwardsOne of the things I enjoy about the Semoball Awards is seeing how athletes from different schools and sports interact with each other at the River Campus. It's become almost a league of its own. The best athletes in Southeast Missouri who know each...
-
-
-
Editorial (6/5/20)EDITORIAL: SpaceX launch provides a point of American prideWith all that is happening in our nation ranging from the coronavirus to racial tensions reignited by the death of an unarmed black man by police in Minnesota, Saturday's SpaceX launch of two American astronauts to the International Space Station...
-
Editorial (6/4/20)EDITORIAL: Newspaper seeks nominations for Spirit of America awardEach year the Southeast Missourian solicits nominations for the newspaper's Spirit of America Award. This is an honor bestowed on an individual who represents the American spirit through patriotism, community involvement or entrepreneurial...
-
-
-
Editorial (6/1/20)EDITORIAL: New program gives opportunities to soarIf the best type of collegiate degree program is one that mixes the practical developing knowledge and skills to prepare for a career with the enjoyable yes, some people DO like math then Southeast Missouri State Universitys plan to offer a...
-
-
Editorial (5/29/20)Garner is capable, familiar choice to lead Notre DameFollowing in the footsteps of a legendary figure can be a difficult chore. The next principal of Notre Dame Regional High School, assuming the position held for two decades by Brother David Migliorino, would undoubtedly have big shoes to fill. Enter...
-
Editorial (5/27/20)Cape County sales tax proposal on ballot June 2On Tuesday, Cape Girardeau County voters will have a chance to decide whether to enact a half-cent sales tax to fund a variety of county government functions, focusing primarily on law enforcement activities and infrastructure. Sheriff Ruth Ann...
-
-
Editorial (5/22/20)On Memorial Day we remember those who gave their life for this countryMemorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial kickoff to summer, but, more importantly, the holiday is an opportunity to remember those in the armed services who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This year is different in that many of the normal...
-
Editorial (5/20/20)TTF deserves voter support on June 2 ballotOn the ballot June 2 for Cape Girardeau voters is the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF6) sales tax extension. The five-year extension is expected to generate $25 million to be used on a mix of new projects, roadway maintenance and other transportation...
-
Editorial (5/18/20)Flourish event moves online with programing, virtual marketplaceThe Flourish Magazine Ladies Night Out was scheduled for this month. With the challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus, this years event, which regularly draws hundreds of area women, is moving online for a virtual experience that promises to...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.