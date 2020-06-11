MISSOURI PUBLIC TRANSIT ASSOCIATION TO HOST FREE VIRTUAL EVENT ON ADA GUIDELINES FOR PROVIDING EQUAL TRANSIT SERVICE TO ALL PASSENGERS

The Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA), in partnership with the National Rural Transit Assistance Program (RTAP), is hosting a free virtual event to educate transit industry leaders about their responsibilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) as it relates to equal service for all passengers. The educational event is being held on Wednesday, July 22, at noon. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and can be completed at www.mopublictransit.org.

The event will be led by Beth Hamby, senior associated for the KFH Group, and Cara Marcus, MA, resource center manager for RTAP. They will provide an overview of the content offerings included in the newly revised ADA Toolkit and discuss the regulations, requirements and responsibilities of transit agencies as they work to provide equal service to people of all abilities.

Public transportation access is essential to communities, commented Kimberly Cella, the executive director of the Missouri Public Transit Association.

Many rely on it to access jobs, food, medicine and other necessities. It is imperative that transit agencies continue to adhere to standards of excellence as they work to provide equal service for all passengers. This event will help to ensure they are up to speed on the latest regulations set forth by the ADA.

To learn more about the free virtual event on ADA guidelines or the work of the MPTA, visit www.mopublictransit.org. Individuals can also like the organization on Facebook or follow them on Twitter at @MOPublicTransit.