Letter to the Editor
The future we want
If you can't seem to understand just how big this is, then I pray you will see how people of color in this country are hurting. But news outlets continue to twist the narrative of the suffering. People are using their First Amendment rights peacefully, and being arrested for it. We live in a corrupt world and people are tired of it.
We're lucky enough to live in Cape Girardeau, where local law enforcement seems to support the movement more than others. That doesn't mean we can stop fighting for others' rights though. It doesn't mean people aren't still hurting in our own city.
Please don't forget that this isn't about good police officers versus bad ones. This is about fixing the broken system so that bad ones can't continue holding positions of power. This is about ensuring that as a country, if we see something our government is doing wrong, we step up and say no more. Change doesn't come easy. Look back at women's rights to vote, and decades later black women's rights to vote. Do you think we got where we are today without a fight?
Sign up for Daily Headlines
Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.
No.
If you think the charges of the other three officers is the end, you're mistaken. I feel like this is a good time to remind you all that in order to see long term change, we have to make sure that elected officials reflect the world and future we want.
We must continue attending protests and projecting the voices of the unheard. Educate yourself and your family. Keep people aware of the truth of what's happening on the ground. This will continue until everyone living in this country gets the same rights.
ABBEY KELSO, Cape Girardeau
More to explore
-
Facebook fraud leads to attacks on local United Way, innocent womenUnfortunately, in the world of social media so many conspiracy theories abound that many people just end up believing what they want, perpetuating lies. It was common to find some commenters discounting the United Way's information as a "cover up,"...
-
-
The bitter irony of revolutionsThe ancient Greeks created new words like "paradox" and "irony" to describe the wide gap between what people profess and assume, and what they actually do and suffer. Remember the blind prophet Teiresias of ancient drama. In the carnage of Athenian...
-
-
Column (6/10/20)Revisiting William McKinley's victory through the lens of 2020NILES, Ohio -- Truth be told, neither the home William McKinley was born in nor the front porch 55 miles west of his birthplace from which he conducted his presidential campaign exist anymore. The small, wood-plank-sided home here on state Route 46...
-
Editorial (6/10/20)June election a reminder that every vote countsArea voters gave several tax measures a yes vote last week, giving schools and municipalities a mechanism to fund projects ranging from law enforcement to roads to capital improvements. And races for city council, board of alderman and school boards...
-
My 4 unpopular perspectives amid George Floyd protestsThe wound that is George Floyd's killing is still raw. It hasn't gone away. Its impact is far-reaching and deep-rooted. From violent riots to peaceful rallies, prayer meetings to Facebook posts, thoughts and feelings are expressed passionately. I've...
-
GUEST COLUMN: I know how George Floyd's family feelsThere is an awakening in cities across the United States, which has prompted peaceful marches and protests. Unfortunately, some people, with no interest in justice, used those demonstrations as an opportunity to destroy property and loot stores. The...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (6/8/20)Swimming pools reopen in Cape, Jackson with precautionsSwimming pools and parks are beginning to reopen in the area, including the Jackson Swimming Pool and Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center. The Jackson Swimming Pool reopens today. Jackson parks director Shane Anderson told the Southeast Missourian...
-
Column (6/8/20)Of course destruction of property is violenceBreaking things and burning buildings is enjoying a vogue it hasnt had since the late 1960s or early 1970s. Arson and looting are a perennial feature of urban unrest, but they have been pretty universally condemned for decades now until the past...
-
Column (6/6/20)Time for Trump haters to put America firstOnce again, President Donald Trump is being scapegoated for societal problems that he didn't cause. He didn't bring the coronavirus to our shores, and he has not created an atmosphere of racial disharmony in this country. Is there anything Trump's...
-
Column (6/6/20)Unity through sports is message of Semoball AwardsOne of the things I enjoy about the Semoball Awards is seeing how athletes from different schools and sports interact with each other at the River Campus. It's become almost a league of its own. The best athletes in Southeast Missouri who know each...
-
-
-
Editorial (6/5/20)EDITORIAL: SpaceX launch provides a point of American prideWith all that is happening in our nation ranging from the coronavirus to racial tensions reignited by the death of an unarmed black man by police in Minnesota, Saturday's SpaceX launch of two American astronauts to the International Space Station...
-
Editorial (6/4/20)EDITORIAL: Newspaper seeks nominations for Spirit of America awardEach year the Southeast Missourian solicits nominations for the newspaper's Spirit of America Award. This is an honor bestowed on an individual who represents the American spirit through patriotism, community involvement or entrepreneurial...
-
-
-
Editorial (6/1/20)EDITORIAL: New program gives opportunities to soarIf the best type of collegiate degree program is one that mixes the practical developing knowledge and skills to prepare for a career with the enjoyable yes, some people DO like math then Southeast Missouri State Universitys plan to offer a...
-
-
Editorial (5/29/20)Garner is capable, familiar choice to lead Notre DameFollowing in the footsteps of a legendary figure can be a difficult chore. The next principal of Notre Dame Regional High School, assuming the position held for two decades by Brother David Migliorino, would undoubtedly have big shoes to fill. Enter...
-
Editorial (5/27/20)Cape County sales tax proposal on ballot June 2On Tuesday, Cape Girardeau County voters will have a chance to decide whether to enact a half-cent sales tax to fund a variety of county government functions, focusing primarily on law enforcement activities and infrastructure. Sheriff Ruth Ann...
-
-
-
Editorial (5/22/20)On Memorial Day we remember those who gave their life for this countryMemorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial kickoff to summer, but, more importantly, the holiday is an opportunity to remember those in the armed services who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This year is different in that many of the normal...
-
Editorial (5/20/20)TTF deserves voter support on June 2 ballotOn the ballot June 2 for Cape Girardeau voters is the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF6) sales tax extension. The five-year extension is expected to generate $25 million to be used on a mix of new projects, roadway maintenance and other transportation...
-
Editorial (5/18/20)Flourish event moves online with programing, virtual marketplaceThe Flourish Magazine Ladies Night Out was scheduled for this month. With the challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus, this years event, which regularly draws hundreds of area women, is moving online for a virtual experience that promises to...