Prayer 6-11-20

When we sin, O God, hear our prayers for your mercy and compassion. Amen.
Cape Parks and Rec to host annual Great American Fourth of JulyCape Girardeau will celebrate Independence Day with the annual Great American Fourth of July celebration held at Arena Park. Festivities will kick off with a performance by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band at 7:30 p.m., followed by The Spirit of...
Sheriff, chief say police have a lot on their handsIn the wake of ongoing scrutiny over the May 25 choking death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, two prominent figures in local law enforcement condemned the brutality. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson and Cape...
Sewer water could help track coronavirus in Cape GirardeauAre we flushing the COVID-19 virus down our toilets? And, if so, could our wastewater help predict coronavirus trends? Thats what researchers want to find out in a yearlong study that will test wastewater in a dozen Missouri communities,...
Marble Hill man seriously injured in Bollinger County tractor accidentAn 18-year-old man from Marble Hill, Missouri, was seriously injured and transported by air ambulance to a St. Louis hospital Saturday night after he was run over by a tractor in Bollinger County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash...
Three deaths linked Wednesday to coronavirusThree deaths in the region were attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday. Two of the deaths were in Union County, Illinois, bringing that countys total deaths from the disease to 16. The fatalities involved a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. The...
Get moving, get playing, get readingMovement Mind + Body: In the midst of a pandemic, with businesses and organizations closed, we can still all be outside. That's the concept behind Movement Mind + Body, a weeklong event set for June 20 to 27, which invites participants to get out...
Lee named VP of Advancement, executive director of SEMO foundation2Trudy Lee has been named vice president of University Advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, effective immediately, university president Carlos Vargas announced Wednesday. Lee began serving in this role...
Rockin' the Rock Garden' concert series returns to Jackson City ParkThe Jackson Municipal Band kicks off its annual Rockin the Rock Garden summer concert series at 7 p.m. today at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell in Jackson City Park. [This concert] will be the first one for this 2020 season, and were excited...
SEMO District Fair lineup announcedThe 2020 SEMO District Fair is set for Sept. 12 through 19, and the musical lineup was announced late Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, musical entertainment includes Zach Williams, a Christian rock artist, on Tuesday, Sept. 15; Blues Traveler,...
8 tons of e-waste collected in JacksonMore than eight tons of old electronics, broken appliances and other materials were discarded last weekend as part of Jacksons 13th annual e-cycling day. This was an opportunity for citizens and businesses to dispose of obsolete or unusable...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/11/20Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an...
Coronavirus delays Missouri's full implementation of Real ID2COVID-19s tentacles have attached themselves to much in peoples daily lives, including something many Missourians dont seem to know much about the Real ID program. Due to the pandemic, the federal government this spring quietly pushed back the...
Flood conditions expected to linger longerRemnants of Tropical Depression Cristobal, coupled with rainfall earlier this week along the Mississippi River basin, have combined to keep the river above flood stage at Cape Girardeau longer than originally forecast. The National Weather Service...
Jackson friends say black lives (and businesses) matter7Two white friends who graduated together from Jackson High School say their consciences are newly awakened thanks to the Black Lives Matter protest May 31 in Cape Girardeau. I thought Wow, we have more of a sense of community (in Cape Girardeau)...
$500K in renovations to Altenburg Museum to be unveiled this weekAltenburg, Missouri, is a small town rich in regional history. A dedicated group now aims to showcase that history in a newly updated museum, reopening to the public in limited numbers Thursday. Groups of up to 10 people will be allowed, and...
Woodland graduate wins Bright Idea Contest for manure-based skeet targets2For competitive skeet shooting, the future may be in a product called Shiskeet. Its an invention by Judson Mayfield, 18, of Marble Hill, Missouri, that he said provides a safe, environmentally friendly way to practice skeet shooting. The skeet...
Kohn named student regent at SoutheastLauren Kohn of Fenton, Missouri, was appointed Monday by Gov. Michael Parson to serve as the student representative to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents. Her term will run through Jan. 1, 2022. She replaces Luke LeGrand of...
Few new coronavirus cases reported in regionOnly five new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in the region. Scott County officials reported two new cases, bringing the total number of virus cases in the county to 124. Eighty-five county residents have recovered from the disease associated...
Cape man charged after armed robbery in 1000 block of Sturdivant StreetCharges have been filed against a 24-year-old Cape Girardeau man for his alleged involvement in a series of events over the weekend surrounding an armed robbery and the theft of a firearm. A suspect was located by police and identified as Justin...
Domestic assault at Village on the Green apartment complex leaves juvenile injuredAn investigation is underway after a domestic assault occurred Tuesday between a mother and her juvenile son, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department were observed outside the doorway of an...
Most read 6/9/20My 4 unpopular perspectives amid George Floyd protests27The wound that is George Floyd's killing is still raw. It hasn't gone away. Its impact is far-reaching and deep-rooted. From violent riots to peaceful rallies, prayer meetings to Facebook posts, thoughts and feelings are expressed passionately. I've...
Local News 6/9/20Ten new coronavirus cases reported in region; Cape Senior Center temporarily closed2Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend and Monday, with no new deaths being attributed to the disease associated with the coronavirus. Five new cases were reported in Scott County, bringing the total of cases to 122. Eighty county...
Local News 6/9/20Marijuana dispensaries anticipate opening later this year despite coronavirusState officials say its possible the COVID-19 pandemic could result in delays in Missouris medical marijuana program, but representatives of medicinal cannabis dispensaries in Cape Girardeau and Jackson say they expect to be open by this fall as...
George Floyd scholarship announced at Southeast Missouri State26On Friday, the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship was formed within the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, confirmed Trudy Lee, interim vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university foundation. By...
Former Kmart building being readied for Orscheln2Interior demolition began last week at Cape Girardeau's former Kmart building in preparation for Orscheln Farm & Home's long- awaited move to that location. A crew from Charles Hampton & Son Construction out of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, has been on...
Jackson eyes several business openings this summer, fallDespite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and major highway reconstruction at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61, several new retail businesses are opening this summer and fall in Jackson. Appearing last week at the Jackson Board of...
Hundreds gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Perryville7PERRYVILLE, Mo. Chanting, cheering, shouting and street sounds filled the air in downtown Perryville as hundreds of protesters and a few dozen counter-protesters expressed their opinions and feelings about the Black Lives Matter movement Sunday...
Two killed, seven injured in early morning shooting in Sikeston6SIKESTON, Mo. An early morning shooting in Sikeston left two dead and seven injured. According to a news release from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers received a call at 1:46 a.m. Sunday of a noise complaint coming from a party...
Photo Gallery 6/8/20Monday Mourning at Peace Park in Cape GirardeauAs an effort to encourage local clergy members to confront racism and actively seek social justice within local communities, the social justice ministry at St. James A.M.E. Church called faith leaders to a "Monday Mourning" event June 8, 2020, at...
Photo Gallery 6/7/20Perryville protest for Black Lives Matter movementHundreds of protestors took posts around the Perry County Courthouse to express their emotions and stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in downtown Perryville, Missouri. More than a dozen...
Photo Gallery 6/7/20Saxony Lutheran Graduation 2020After postponing its commencement ceremonies due to COVID-19, Saxony Lutheran High School held a graduation event on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Gerhard Birk Gymnasium in Jackson. Attendance numbers at the event were restricted to five guests per...
Most read 6/6/20One local COVID-19 case connected to Lake of Ozarks party19One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in a group of Cape Girardeau community members and Southeast Missouri State University students who attended a Lake of the Ozarks boat party May 29th to May 31, according to a press release from the...