June election a reminder that every vote counts

Editorial

Area voters gave several tax measures a yes vote last week, giving schools and municipalities a mechanism to fund projects ranging from law enforcement to roads to capital improvements. And races for city council, board of alderman and school boards proved once again that every vote does count.

In Cape Girardeau, voters supported the extension of the city's Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) for the sixth time since 1995. The measure is expected to generate $25 million, with $13 million of the total expected to go toward existing concrete and asphalt repairs.

Voters also supported a Cape Girardeau County measure that will provide a permanent funding source for the sheriff's department while freeing up other money to fund ongoing capital improvement projects.

Proposition A in Oak Ridge received majority support. The 65-cent-per-$100-assessed-value tax increase is to be used for teacher salaries and educational support costs.

Nell Holcomb School District saw the passage of Proposition Hawks, a 47-cent tax increase to help fund general operating and capital expenses.

In Delta, an existing tax levy was extended for another seven years, and Oran voters approved a $1.85 million bond issue to fund various projects in the district.

Several school board members were on the ballot across the area. In Cape Girardeau it appeared Tony Smee was headed for another three-year term when, at the end of the night, he had a two-vote lead over Missy Nieveen Phegley. But once all the absentee votes were counted, Phegley finished with a five-vote win. Smee was gracious, noting the system worked as designed.

This election was a reminder that every vote counts. And while much attention goes to state and national elections, there's a lot of work that gets accomplished at the local level. We appreciate all those who put their name forward for consideration. And likewise, thanks to all the voters who cast a ballot.