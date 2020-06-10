Editorial
June election a reminder that every vote counts
Area voters gave several tax measures a yes vote last week, giving schools and municipalities a mechanism to fund projects ranging from law enforcement to roads to capital improvements. And races for city council, board of alderman and school boards proved once again that every vote does count.
In Cape Girardeau, voters supported the extension of the city's Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) for the sixth time since 1995. The measure is expected to generate $25 million, with $13 million of the total expected to go toward existing concrete and asphalt repairs.
Voters also supported a Cape Girardeau County measure that will provide a permanent funding source for the sheriff's department while freeing up other money to fund ongoing capital improvement projects.
Sign up for Daily Headlines
Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.
Proposition A in Oak Ridge received majority support. The 65-cent-per-$100-assessed-value tax increase is to be used for teacher salaries and educational support costs.
Nell Holcomb School District saw the passage of Proposition Hawks, a 47-cent tax increase to help fund general operating and capital expenses.
In Delta, an existing tax levy was extended for another seven years, and Oran voters approved a $1.85 million bond issue to fund various projects in the district.
Several school board members were on the ballot across the area. In Cape Girardeau it appeared Tony Smee was headed for another three-year term when, at the end of the night, he had a two-vote lead over Missy Nieveen Phegley. But once all the absentee votes were counted, Phegley finished with a five-vote win. Smee was gracious, noting the system worked as designed.
This election was a reminder that every vote counts. And while much attention goes to state and national elections, there's a lot of work that gets accomplished at the local level. We appreciate all those who put their name forward for consideration. And likewise, thanks to all the voters who cast a ballot.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (6/11/20)Facebook fraud leads to attacks on local United Way, innocent womenUnfortunately, in the world of social media so many conspiracy theories abound that many people just end up believing what they want, perpetuating lies. It was common to find some commenters discounting the United Way's information as a "cover up,"...
-
Column (6/10/20)Revisiting William McKinley's victory through the lens of 2020NILES, Ohio -- Truth be told, neither the home William McKinley was born in nor the front porch 55 miles west of his birthplace from which he conducted his presidential campaign exist anymore. The small, wood-plank-sided home here on state Route 46...
-
My 4 unpopular perspectives amid George Floyd protestsThe wound that is George Floyd's killing is still raw. It hasn't gone away. Its impact is far-reaching and deep-rooted. From violent riots to peaceful rallies, prayer meetings to Facebook posts, thoughts and feelings are expressed passionately. I've...
-
GUEST COLUMN: I know how George Floyd's family feelsThere is an awakening in cities across the United States, which has prompted peaceful marches and protests. Unfortunately, some people, with no interest in justice, used those demonstrations as an opportunity to destroy property and loot stores. The...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (6/8/20)Swimming pools reopen in Cape, Jackson with precautionsSwimming pools and parks are beginning to reopen in the area, including the Jackson Swimming Pool and Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center. The Jackson Swimming Pool reopens today. Jackson parks director Shane Anderson told the Southeast Missourian...
-
Column (6/8/20)Of course destruction of property is violenceBreaking things and burning buildings is enjoying a vogue it hasnt had since the late 1960s or early 1970s. Arson and looting are a perennial feature of urban unrest, but they have been pretty universally condemned for decades now until the past...
-
Column (6/6/20)Time for Trump haters to put America firstOnce again, President Donald Trump is being scapegoated for societal problems that he didn't cause. He didn't bring the coronavirus to our shores, and he has not created an atmosphere of racial disharmony in this country. Is there anything Trump's...
-
Column (6/6/20)Unity through sports is message of Semoball AwardsOne of the things I enjoy about the Semoball Awards is seeing how athletes from different schools and sports interact with each other at the River Campus. It's become almost a league of its own. The best athletes in Southeast Missouri who know each...
-
-
-
Editorial (6/5/20)EDITORIAL: SpaceX launch provides a point of American prideWith all that is happening in our nation ranging from the coronavirus to racial tensions reignited by the death of an unarmed black man by police in Minnesota, Saturday's SpaceX launch of two American astronauts to the International Space Station...
-
Editorial (6/4/20)EDITORIAL: Newspaper seeks nominations for Spirit of America awardEach year the Southeast Missourian solicits nominations for the newspaper's Spirit of America Award. This is an honor bestowed on an individual who represents the American spirit through patriotism, community involvement or entrepreneurial...
-
Column (6/4/20)Say it with love: Black lives matterThe words have meaning in themselves, separate from politics. And our brothers and sisters who are black deserve to hear: You matter. You are important. You are loved. Your pain is felt and suffered in my heart. Not because of politics. Despite...
-
Column (6/4/20)China isn't letting a pandemic go to wasteGeorge Floyd was killed in Minneapolis last week when a police officer used brutally excessive force to arrest him. It was the latest in a string of high-profile cases nationwide in which citizens, most of them African Americans, died from reckless...
-
-
-
Editorial (6/1/20)EDITORIAL: New program gives opportunities to soarIf the best type of collegiate degree program is one that mixes the practical developing knowledge and skills to prepare for a career with the enjoyable yes, some people DO like math then Southeast Missouri State Universitys plan to offer a...
-
-
Editorial (5/29/20)Garner is capable, familiar choice to lead Notre DameFollowing in the footsteps of a legendary figure can be a difficult chore. The next principal of Notre Dame Regional High School, assuming the position held for two decades by Brother David Migliorino, would undoubtedly have big shoes to fill. Enter...
-
Editorial (5/27/20)Cape County sales tax proposal on ballot June 2On Tuesday, Cape Girardeau County voters will have a chance to decide whether to enact a half-cent sales tax to fund a variety of county government functions, focusing primarily on law enforcement activities and infrastructure. Sheriff Ruth Ann...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (5/22/20)On Memorial Day we remember those who gave their life for this countryMemorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial kickoff to summer, but, more importantly, the holiday is an opportunity to remember those in the armed services who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This year is different in that many of the normal...
-
Editorial (5/20/20)TTF deserves voter support on June 2 ballotOn the ballot June 2 for Cape Girardeau voters is the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF6) sales tax extension. The five-year extension is expected to generate $25 million to be used on a mix of new projects, roadway maintenance and other transportation...
-
Editorial (5/18/20)Flourish event moves online with programing, virtual marketplaceThe Flourish Magazine Ladies Night Out was scheduled for this month. With the challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus, this years event, which regularly draws hundreds of area women, is moving online for a virtual experience that promises to...
-
Editorial (5/15/20)Congratulations to the Class of 2020This weekend was supposed to be commencement for Southeast Missouri State University. Area high schools also planned their own ceremonies this month. COVID-19 has changed those plans. Southeast graduates will have to wait to celebrate this milestone...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.