Prayer 6-10-20
Bless us, O God, when we try to do the very best that we can. Amen.
More to explore
-
Coronavirus delays Missouri's full implementation of Real IDCOVID-19s tentacles have attached themselves to much in peoples daily lives, including something many Missourians dont seem to know much about the Real ID program. Due to the pandemic, the federal government this spring quietly pushed back the...
-
Flood conditions expected to linger longerRemnants of Tropical Depression Cristobal, coupled with rainfall earlier this week along the Mississippi River basin, have combined to keep the river above flood stage at Cape Girardeau longer than originally forecast. The National Weather Service...
-
Jackson friends say black lives (and businesses) matter1Two white friends who graduated together from Jackson High School say their consciences are newly awakened thanks to the Black Lives Matter protest May 31 in Cape Girardeau. I thought Wow, we have more of a sense of community (in Cape Girardeau)...
-
$500K in renovations to Altenburg Museum to be unveiled this weekAltenburg, Missouri, is a small town rich in regional history. A dedicated group now aims to showcase that history in a newly updated museum, reopening to the public in limited numbers Thursday. Groups of up to 10 people will be allowed, and...
-
Woodland graduate wins Bright Idea Contest for manure-based skeet targets1For competitive skeet shooting, the future may be in a product called Shiskeet. Its an invention by Judson Mayfield, 18, of Marble Hill, Missouri, that he said provides a safe, environmentally friendly way to practice skeet shooting. The skeet...
-
Kohn named student regent at SoutheastLauren Kohn of Fenton, Missouri, was appointed Monday by Gov. Michael Parson to serve as the student representative to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents. Her term will run through Jan. 1, 2022. She replaces Luke LeGrand of...
-
Few new coronavirus cases reported in regionOnly five new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in the region. Scott County officials reported two new cases, bringing the total number of virus cases in the county to 124. Eighty-five county residents have recovered from the disease associated...
-
-
Cape man charged after armed robbery in 1000 block of Sturdivant StreetCharges have been filed against a 24-year-old Cape Girardeau man for his alleged involvement in a series of events over the weekend surrounding an armed robbery and the theft of a firearm. A suspect was located by police and identified as Justin...
-
Domestic assault at Village on the Green apartment complex leaves juvenile injuredAn investigation is underway after a domestic assault occurred Tuesday between a mother and her juvenile son, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department were observed outside the doorway of an...
-
Ten new coronavirus cases reported in region; Cape Senior Center temporarily closed2Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend and Monday, with no new deaths being attributed to the disease associated with the coronavirus. Five new cases were reported in Scott County, bringing the total of cases to 122. Eighty county...
-
Marijuana dispensaries anticipate opening later this year despite coronavirusState officials say its possible the COVID-19 pandemic could result in delays in Missouris medical marijuana program, but representatives of medicinal cannabis dispensaries in Cape Girardeau and Jackson say they expect to be open by this fall as...
-
Monday Mourning event calls local clergy to repent inherent racism, act against racial injustice3An interdenominational group of faith leaders gathered Monday at Peace Park in downtown Cape Girardeau to answer a specific call to action to repent for complicit behaviors contributing to social systems of white privilege and renounce any past...
-
Arts Council of Southeast Missouri to reopen gallery TuesdayThe Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will reopen to limited walk-in traffic Tuesday at 16 N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Protocols now in place to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus include heightened facility maintenance and...
-
Cape Girardeau's Red House to host lecture on Missouri statehood SaturdaySteven Belko, executive director of the Missouri Humanities Council, will give a free lecture about Missouris journey to statehood, from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Red House Interpretive Center at 128 S. Main St. in downtown Cape...
-
Veterans Home residents, staff test coronavirus-free2There are no cases of COVID-19 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. It was reported Monday during the Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting that testing was done last week on all 132 residents and 199 staff members at the residential...
-
Poplar Bluff man gets six years for drug, weapons offensesA Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man was sentenced to six years in federal prison Friday on multiple drug distribution and weapon offenses. Payten James O'Neil Ice, 20, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. to 72 months on three felony...
-
George Floyd scholarship announced at Southeast Missouri State24On Friday, the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship was formed within the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, confirmed Trudy Lee, interim vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university foundation. By...
-
Most read 6/8/20Former Kmart building being readied for Orscheln1Interior demolition began last week at Cape Girardeau's former Kmart building in preparation for Orscheln Farm & Home's long- awaited move to that location. A crew from Charles Hampton & Son Construction out of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, has been on...
-
Social distancing guidelines necessitate unusual baptism at Delta churchUnder a cloudless sky in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Delta on Sunday morning, Erica McClard was baptized in a cattle trough. Two weeks earlier, she had given her life to Jesus. Baptism, McClard said, publicly affirmed her private...
-
Most read 6/8/20Jackson eyes several business openings this summer, fallDespite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and major highway reconstruction at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61, several new retail businesses are opening this summer and fall in Jackson. Appearing last week at the Jackson Board of...
-
Hundreds gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Perryville7PERRYVILLE, Mo. Chanting, cheering, shouting and street sounds filled the air in downtown Perryville as hundreds of protesters and a few dozen counter-protesters expressed their opinions and feelings about the Black Lives Matter movement Sunday...
-
FISH Volunteers to give out free produce Tuesday in Cape GirardeauFISH Volunteers of Cape Girardeau will distribute 200 boxes of produce beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau. The effort is in partnership with the SEMO Food Bank, said Avon Crocker,...
-
Two killed, seven injured in early morning shooting in Sikeston6SIKESTON, Mo. An early morning shooting in Sikeston left two dead and seven injured. According to a news release from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers received a call at 1:46 a.m. Sunday of a noise complaint coming from a party...
-
Feeding teachers and educators at Lighthouse UnitedBrent Good, left, a kindergarten teacher's aide at Jefferson Elementary School, shares a moment with Yazzmin Johnson, an incoming third-grade teacher at the school, during a lunch event for teachers and educators Saturday at Lighthouse United in...
-
-
Photo Gallery 6/8/20Monday Mourning at Peace Park in Cape GirardeauAs an effort to encourage local clergy members to confront racism and actively seek social justice within local communities, the social justice ministry at St. James A.M.E. Church called faith leaders to a "Monday Mourning" event June 8, 2020, at...
-
Photo Gallery 6/7/20Perryville protest for Black Lives Matter movementHundreds of protestors took posts around the Perry County Courthouse to express their emotions and stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in downtown Perryville, Missouri. More than a dozen...
-
Photo Gallery 6/7/20Saxony Lutheran Graduation 2020After postponing its commencement ceremonies due to COVID-19, Saxony Lutheran High School held a graduation event on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Gerhard Birk Gymnasium in Jackson. Attendance numbers at the event were restricted to five guests per...
-
Local News 6/6/20A chick, a hen, a human: Backyard chickens are fun and practicalBackyard chickens aren't just for pastoral country settings anymore. In Cape Girardeau, a city ordinance allows for up to six female chickens on a given property, and that can make for a great setup. Dustin and Jennifer Schroeder and their two sons,...
-
Most read 6/6/20One local COVID-19 case connected to Lake of Ozarks party19One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in a group of Cape Girardeau community members and Southeast Missouri State University students who attended a Lake of the Ozarks boat party May 29th to May 31, according to a press release from the...
-
School board members, tax issues decided in region2Area voters chose school board members and decided on tax proposals Tuesday, though only about one in 10 registered voters cast ballots. Jared Ritter was the top vote-getter for one of three seats on the public school district's board. He received...
-
Arrest warrants issued after Bollinger County investigation into death of 8-year-old girl with special needs4More than two months after an investigation was launched into the March 22 death of an 8-year-old girl with myotonic dystrophy, arrest warrants were filed Friday by Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Gray and signed Sunday by Judge Alan...
-
-
Most read 6/2/20Effects of local George Floyd demonstration discussed at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting5Almost 24 hours after demonstrators marched along Broadway to protest of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, members of Cape...