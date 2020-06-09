Union County Museum Re-Opens

Press Release

The Union County Museum, 118 S. Appleknocker, Cobden, Ill. has reopened after being temporarily closed. The shop for the benefit of the museum has also reopened. Regular hours will be Saturday/Sunday, 1-5p.m. and Friday afternoons by chance. The phone number is 618/893-2865. Visitors will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing when they come to the museum and shop due to the covid-19 virus. Your cooperation during these difficult times will be appreciated.

The museum has two special exhibits that are being conducted. The first is on the Producers Dairy of Anna. The dairy was a long-time business operated by the Brown family. The other is on the life of Mary Logan. Mrs. Logan was the wife of John A. Logan of Murphysboro. He was a Civil War hero, Illinois politician and vice-presidential candidate in 1884. Mrs. Logan was instrumental in promoting her husbands career and legacy. She had an active career in her own right and the exhibit is an interesting homage to her life.

The museum is offering two new publications. The society has reprinted Around Town with Jane Brown, A Street Guide to Historic Anna, Illinois. The booklet was originally published in 2004 and has a variety of photos. The other book is Stained with Blood and Tears: Lynchings, Murder and Mob Violence in Cairo, Illinois 1909-1910 by John A. Beadles.