Trump can't unify country

Letter to the Editor

The United States currently faces a pandemic, a recession speeding in the direction of a depression, along with civil rights problems which are manifested by police impropriety, and rioting that overshadows the people who are attempting to have peaceful protests. We are in a grave situation with both moral and political proportions.

At a moment such as this one, our country needs effective leadership. For example, three days after the Germans invaded France in World War II and he became Prime Minister, Winston Churchill addressed the British Parliament. He announced the formation of a unity government, promised an effort requiring "blood, toil, tears, and sweat," and emphasized that it would be a long and difficult war.

President Trump has done the opposite. On May 28 he re-tweeted a message that, Âthe only good Democrat is a dead Democrat." This is hardly a statement which can be expected to unify the country. Then on June 1 his Attorney General had the police using flash bang grenades and tear gas to clear peaceful protesters off a street that passes by the White House. This was done so the President could walk to a nearby church for a photo opportunity.

These examples emphasize the point that President Trump is more concerned with building an image as a tough individual standing up to his opposition instead of actually being a leader who can unite the country so that it can solve its problems.

Therefore, Donald Trump should not be President.

JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau