Two killed, seven injured in early morning shooting in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. An early morning shooting in Sikeston left two dead and seven injured.
According to a news release from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers received a call at 1:46 a.m. Sunday of a noise complaint coming from a party in the 900 block of Plantation Boulevard. Police addressed the complaint and party-goers agreed to turn down the music.
Witnesses told police that shortly after officers left the area, a vehicle drove by the party and fired multiple shots into a crowd of people outside and then fled the scene.
Get our Daily Headlines
Sent right to your inbox.
Kimyata Haynes, 21, of Charleston, Missouri, died on the scene while Faquazia Wilson, 20, also of Charleston, died at an area hospital while being treated. The seven injured victims are being treated at hospitals.
The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated and numerous agencies responded to assist in the investigation. Police are continuing to investigate, however, few people have came forward with information.
Two young women were brutally murdered and we need witnesses who were at the scene to come forward, Sikeston DPS director James McMillen said. We cannot allow this to go unpunished. Please, help us find those who killed these young ladies.
Police are asking anyone with more information to contact Sikeston DPS at (573) 471-4711 or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (573) 471-1500. All tips can remain anonymous.
Comments
More to explore
-
Ten new coronavirus cases reported in region; Cape Senior Center temporarily closed2Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend and Monday, with no new deaths being attributed to the disease associated with the coronavirus. Five new cases were reported in Scott County, bringing the total of cases to 122. Eighty county...
-
Marijuana dispensaries anticipate opening later this year despite coronavirusState officials say its possible the COVID-19 pandemic could result in delays in Missouris medical marijuana program, but representatives of medicinal cannabis dispensaries in Cape Girardeau and Jackson say they expect to be open by this fall as...
-
Monday Mourning event calls local clergy to repent inherent racism, act against racial injustice3An interdenominational group of faith leaders gathered Monday at Peace Park in downtown Cape Girardeau to answer a specific call to action to repent for complicit behaviors contributing to social systems of white privilege and renounce any past...
-
Arts Council of Southeast Missouri to reopen gallery TuesdayThe Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will reopen to limited walk-in traffic Tuesday at 16 N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Protocols now in place to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus include heightened facility maintenance and...
-
Cape Girardeau's Red House to host lecture on Missouri statehood SaturdaySteven Belko, executive director of the Missouri Humanities Council, will give a free lecture about Missouris journey to statehood, from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Red House Interpretive Center at 128 S. Main St. in downtown Cape...
-
Veterans Home residents, staff test coronavirus-free2There are no cases of COVID-19 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. It was reported Monday during the Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting that testing was done last week on all 132 residents and 199 staff members at the residential...
-
Poplar Bluff man gets six years for drug, weapons offensesA Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man was sentenced to six years in federal prison Friday on multiple drug distribution and weapon offenses. Payten James O'Neil Ice, 20, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. to 72 months on three felony...
-
George Floyd scholarship announced at Southeast Missouri State22On Friday, the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship was formed within the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, confirmed Trudy Lee, interim vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university foundation. By...
-
Most read 6/8/20Former Kmart building being readied for Orscheln1Interior demolition began last week at Cape Girardeau's former Kmart building in preparation for Orscheln Farm & Home's long- awaited move to that location. A crew from Charles Hampton & Son Construction out of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, has been on...
-
Social distancing guidelines necessitate unusual baptism at Delta churchUnder a cloudless sky in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Delta on Sunday morning, Erica McClard was baptized in a cattle trough. Two weeks earlier, she had given her life to Jesus. Baptism, McClard said, publicly affirmed her private...
-
Most read 6/8/20Jackson eyes several business openings this summer, fallDespite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and major highway reconstruction at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61, several new retail businesses are opening this summer and fall in Jackson. Appearing last week at the Jackson Board of...
-
Hundreds gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Perryville6PERRYVILLE, Mo. Chanting, cheering, shouting and street sounds filled the air in downtown Perryville as hundreds of protesters and a few dozen counter-protesters expressed their opinions and feelings about the Black Lives Matter movement Sunday...
-
FISH Volunteers to give out free produce Tuesday in Cape GirardeauFISH Volunteers of Cape Girardeau will distribute 200 boxes of produce beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau. The effort is in partnership with the SEMO Food Bank, said Avon Crocker,...
-
Feeding teachers and educators at Lighthouse UnitedBrent Good, left, a kindergarten teacher's aide at Jefferson Elementary School, shares a moment with Yazzmin Johnson, an incoming third-grade teacher at the school, during a lunch event for teachers and educators Saturday at Lighthouse United in...
-
-
Photo Gallery 6/8/20Monday Mourning at Peace Park in Cape GirardeauAs an effort to encourage local clergy members to confront racism and actively seek social justice within local communities, the social justice ministry at St. James A.M.E. Church called faith leaders to a "Monday Mourning" event June 8, 2020, at...
-
Photo Gallery 6/7/20Perryville protest for Black Lives Matter movementHundreds of protestors took posts around the Perry County Courthouse to express their emotions and stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in downtown Perryville, Missouri. More than a dozen...
-
Photo Gallery 6/7/20Saxony Lutheran Graduation 2020After postponing its commencement ceremonies due to COVID-19, Saxony Lutheran High School held a graduation event on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Gerhard Birk Gymnasium in Jackson. Attendance numbers at the event were restricted to five guests per...
-
A chick, a hen, a human: Backyard chickens are fun and practicalBackyard chickens aren't just for pastoral country settings anymore. In Cape Girardeau, a city ordinance allows for up to six female chickens on a given property, and that can make for a great setup. Dustin and Jennifer Schroeder and their two sons,...
-
Man claims coronavirus diagnosis to avoid arrest, fails1Wielding a false COVID-19 diagnosis as a weapon has resulted in a felony charge against a Jackson man. According to information provided by Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, Duane Ratliff, 45, was arrested Wednesday after deputies found him...
-
-
One local COVID-19 case connected to Lake of Ozarks party19One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in a group of Cape Girardeau community members and Southeast Missouri State University students who attended a Lake of the Ozarks boat party May 29th to May 31, according to a press release from the...
-
EMAA to distribute food in weekly program through JuneWeekly food distribution programs are underway throughout June, in an effort by East Missouri Action Agency to get produce out to those in need in multiple locations, including Cape Girardeau and Missouri towns Marble Hill and Perryville, among...
-
Cape County History Center to reopen, add research annexFor five years, the Cape Girardeau County History Center at 102 S. High Street in Jackson has served as a resource for people looking to learn more about the region's rich history. Now, in addition to existing display cases in the main Center, a...
-
11th coronavirus death reported in Scott County1Scott County health officials reported the 11th death in the county because of COVID-19 on Friday. Officials in the county have confirmed 117 cases -- two new cases Friday -- of the disease associated with coronavirus. Seventy-seven patients have...
-
500 sign up for virus testing event in Cape1More than 500 people signed up to take a free COVID-19 community sampling test Friday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. By pre-registration appointment only, the drive-up test was made available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. "My understanding is the...
-
Missouri winning "war" on feral hogs, officials say1A multiagency effort to eliminate feral hogs statewide, which is concentrated in southeast Missouri, is showing impressive progress in the last five years. The first quarterly "dashboard" report has been released by the Missouri Feral Hog...
-
Naylor boy drowns in Black River; river is higher than normalA Naylor, Missouri, boy drowned Thursday afternoon while swimming in Black River. The boy, 9, was attempting to swim to an island across the river channel when he began to struggle at about 4:40 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol...
-
Absentee ballots change school board outcome3Proving the adage "every vote counts," official vote results from a Cape Girardeau School Board race changed one winner from the unofficial results after Tuesday's voting. Tony Smee, who on election night appeared to have kept his seat on the board...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/7/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for June 4 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
-
School board members, tax issues decided in region2Area voters chose school board members and decided on tax proposals Tuesday, though only about one in 10 registered voters cast ballots. Jared Ritter was the top vote-getter for one of three seats on the public school district's board. He received...
-
Arrest warrants issued after Bollinger County investigation into death of 8-year-old girl with special needs4More than two months after an investigation was launched into the March 22 death of an 8-year-old girl with myotonic dystrophy, arrest warrants were filed Friday by Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Gray and signed Sunday by Judge Alan...
-
-
Most read 6/2/20Effects of local George Floyd demonstration discussed at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting5Almost 24 hours after demonstrators marched along Broadway to protest of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, members of Cape...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.