Night and Day at the Races
Note: Ive long enjoyed horse racing, but not without mixed feelings. Recent years have seen more humane treatment of the horses, but improvements are still needed.
By the time I was 16 and our family visited friends in Colorado, I considered myself (naively) a veteran horse-player. My brothers Brad and Brian, our friend Sharon and I drove to the Denver racetrack to bet on the horses. The night before, I pored over the Denver Post and The Rocky Mountain News racing data, on a mission to prove my acumen as a thoroughbred handicapper and shrewd racing tout. I considered the records of the horses, jockeys and trainers, as well as their histories in races of various lengths, and of course, the odds. My research pointed to one horse in particular, a strong finisher named New Deed. He was rated Best Bet by one paper and picked second by the other, despite his 5-1 odds.
We had fun through nine races, winning and losing a few $2 bets. When the final race came, we pooled our money into one $10 bet (thats 1970 dollars) and settled into the first row a few feet from the track. When they led New Deed to the starting gate, you could see he was a big, broad horse. He looked like he should be pulling a plow. The race was a mile and a quarter, the longest of the night.
Tension and expectation built as the gates noisily sprang open. But we were soon disappointed, as New Deed gradually fell back into the pack. We grew silent as, approaching the final turn, he now ran dead last. As he rounded the turn, his jockey swung him all the way to the outside, and thats when he made his move. Down the stretch they come! shouted the announcer, and its New Deed on the outside! Hooves thundering and turf flying, he passed horse after horse after horse. Did he have time to take the lead? The finish line loomed.
Sign up for Daily Headlines
Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.
And its NEW DEED, the WINNER by a head! We all shared the $52 from that $10 bet, and to this day, New Deed remains my personal favorite race horse.
Five years later, Im taking a semester off before my senior year, renting half of a shotgun duplex in New Orleans with three friends, finding various jobs and keeping adulthood away for one last spring before graduation. I devise a system for the four of us to win at the track. It is simple: bet the four longest shots to win, every race. We spend hours at the public library researching race results going back years, and the data shows we will make money.
We went to the track several times and tried our system. Since the New Orleans buses and streetcars were on strike, we walked, enjoying the scented, warm Gulf breezes and the gently waving palm trees shading us on the way. (I think our legs were in better shape than some of the horses probably the ones we bet on.) Well, we ran out of money before we could get a large enough sample for our experiment. Our long shots didnt come in often enough. Or, as my friend Allen McKee put it, I felt like I was feeding my money into a furnace.
A day of betting at the races can seem like a metaphor for life. You start with hopes and big plans, and the horses are sleek and handsome and spirited. You do your homework and make choices, or you just wing it. You decide which horses in the nine or 10 races to invest in. If your horses finish the way you hoped, you take your winning tickets back to the betting window for your reward.
The races have a rhythm. New horses burst from the starting gates every 25 minutes or so. You see and hear a couple of minutes of intense action, then another 25 minutes of quiet, growing tension then resolution again. And so on into the night.
Theres always the next race. Until there isnt. Come back another day, and try again.
More to explore
-
Cape Girardeau Municipal Band season opens Wednesday night at Capaha ParkThe Cape Girardeau Municipal Bands season opens Wednesday at the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park, and band director Neil Casey said hes excited to bring a bit of normalcy to Cape Girardeaus summer nights. We have a long-standing place in...
-
Jackson wedding cake maker persevering during the pandemicBy long tradition, June is regarded as a top month for weddings. Katie Goodpasture has made five specialty cakes for June nuptials in the basement of her Jackson home. But until this month, Goodpastures business, Fancy That Cake, struggled due to...
-
Commission accepts audit report, makes reappointmentsThe Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday accepted results of the countys 2019 audit and acted on several routine business items, including reappointments to the boards of several county agencies and organizations. The audit, conducted by...
-
Software upgrade will affect county collector's office servicesInstallation of new software in the Cape Girardeau County Collectors Office next week will cause some temporary limitation of services, according to County Collector Barbara Gholson. Due to the change, there will be limited collection services...
-
Cape County Recorder's Office reopens doorsCape Girardeau County Recorder Drew Blattner announced Thursday the office door is now open for walk-in business and searches. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 1 Barton Square, Suite 203, in Jackson, or the...
-
Eight new coronavirus cases reported in region ThursdayCape Girardeau County reported five new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the countys total to 161, with 126 recoveries and three deaths. Scott County reported two new cases Thursday (117 recoveries, 11 deaths). Stoddard County reported one new...
-
TIF Commission forwards Broadway project to Cape City CouncilPlans to redevelop several vacant buildings along Broadway and North Middle Street in Cape Girardeau took a major step forward Wednesday when the citys Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission voted to send the project to the City Council for its...
-
-
Jackson man charged with murder, armed criminal action, burglary after Oak Ridge homicide4A 26-year-old Jackson man has been charged with three felonies after he allegedly forced entry into an Oak Ridge residence Tuesday and murdered his ex-girlfriend. Victor C. Grebing now faces one Class A felony count of first-degree murder, one...
-
Scott County sheriff details how damage to drone occurred1BENTON, Mo. A battery test in December resulted in a broken piece of the Scott County Sheriffs Office drone, according to Sheriff Wes Drury. The drone was purchased with funds raised by family and friends to honor Zackary H. Johnston, 23, of...
-
SEMO president's contract extended6The contract of Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas was extended through June 2023 by the universitys Board of Regents on Monday. Vargas became Southeasts president in 2015 following the long tenure of predecessor Ken...
-
Child well-being ranking declines in Missouri, report finds4A new report issued by a statewide child advocacy group indicates the overall health, educational status and economic well-being of Missouri children has declined slightly in comparison to other states. The report, released Monday by Missouri Kids...
-
Invisible Warriors Project aims to shine a light on hidden storiesEmily Hendricks founded the Invisible Warriors Project to help tell the stories that don't get told when people suffer from illnesses that aren't readily apparent. Hendricks, a Cape Girardeau native who now lives in Austin, Texas, has endured...
-
Southeast STEM administrators create disinfectant for use on campusDepartments across Southeast Missouri State University are using spray disinfectant and hand sanitizer created on campus by two administrative members of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Tamela Randolph, dean of the...
-
KRCU public radio weathering the COVID storm4KRCU-FM, Southeast Missouri State University's public radio station, has received $112,136 from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to weather the COVID-19 pandemic. KRCU general manager Dan Woods said the station, located at 90.9 FM, will wait...
-
Perry County reports nine new coronavirus cases WednesdayWhile four counties in the region reported no new cases Wednesday, several others reported several. Perry County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county currently has 120 total positive cases, 71 recoveries and zero deaths....
-
Police investigate Wednesday morning shooting in CapeA shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. Wednesday near the 2800 block of Whitener Street, according to Cape Girardeau police officer Richard McCall. One victim sustained a non-life threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital, McCall...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/25/20Approval of minutes n None at this time Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA)...
-
Photo Gallery 6/25/20House fire on Lake Road in Scott CountyMembers of the NBC Fire Protection District receive mutual aid from the Oran Fire Protection District, the Scott City Fire Department, the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and the Scott County Sheriff's Office during a working fire...
-
Panel votes to recommend immediate removal of Cape's Confederate marker22By an 8-0 vote, the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) voted Tuesday for immediate removal and storage of the Confederate States of America (C.S.A.) monument in Ivers Square. Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox requested the HPC to give...
-
Area pastors: Americans have to acknowledge racism to be able to deal with the problem15America has a race problem, and the first step to addressing it is to acknowledge it, said three pastors who held a roundtable discussion Tuesday night at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau. Pastor Gary Brothers of Cape First, Apostle Adrian...
-
Fatal shooting in Oak Ridge under investigation by Cape Sheriff's Office11A female victim has died as the result of a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Oak Ridge, according to the Cape Girardeau County Coroners Office. The shooting was reported to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office at 3:36 p.m. near the...
-
Saxony student receives perfect score on ACT test1Megan Benkendorf said she learned its best to trust yourself when taking standardized tests something she said helped when taking the ACT in February. Megan, 17, scored a perfect 36 on that ACT test the first in her high schools history to...
-
Southeast's budget realities less state money, fewer students5Southeast Missouri State University is getting used to doing with less state funding and fewer students. The universitys Board of Regents this week approved a $139 million operating budget for the fiscal year (FY21) beginning July 1, which is a...
-
Photo obstacle course set for Thursday in Jackson City ParkIn an event that could be the first of its kind, anywhere, River Region Photography Association is inviting area photographers to a photo obstacle course Thursday evening at Jackson City Park. Organizer Dan Buckenmyer said he cannot find a...
-
Photo Gallery 6/24/20Police standoff in 1300 block of Vantage DriveMembers of the Cape Girardeau Police Department surrounded a residence in the 1300 block of Vantage Drive shortly after Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence after a subject with a misdemeanor...
-
Most read 6/23/20Southeast compresses Fall 2020 schedule due to coronavirus8Southeast Missouri State Universitys fall semester will have a much different schedule than in years past. Southeast president Carlos Vargas informed the universitys Board of Regents on Monday of significant changes in the Fall 2020 semester,...
-
Most read 6/23/20Former Scott County sheriff filing ethics complaint against incumbent Drury2Former Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter is filing a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) against incumbent Sheriff Wes Drury. Both men are vying for the GOP nomination for sheriff in the Aug. 4 primary. In a news release dated...
-
Most read 6/22/20Black Lives Matter protests continue in Cape Girardeau at Freedom Corner36For the fourth consecutive weekend following George Floyds death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, demonstrations were held in Cape Girardeau to express local support for the Black Lives Matter movement. A few dozen demonstrators...
-
Most read 6/22/20The silent majority can be silent no more42Lately it seems that we conservatives cant win even when were winning. But the country is under siege, so we cannot indulge the luxury of being discouraged. This year has been one body blow after another to the nation we love. First, there was...
-
Most read 6/21/20New governors report highlights Covid risk in Southeast Missouri14Covid-19 cases continue to steadily increase in the area with more young people testing positive for the disease. According to Cape Girardeau County officials, at least five confirmed local cases have been connected with the Lake of the Ozarks...
-
Most read 6/20/20Twenty-nine new coronavirus cases reported in region Friday2More than two dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Friday. Perry County reported 13 new cases; a total of 103 positive cases, 67 recoveries and zero deaths. Union County in Illinois also experienced a spike in cases Friday, with...
-
Most read 6/19/20Southeast Missouri perhaps most at-risk for new coronavirus spread2New data released by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) seem to show the 15-county Southeast Missouri region (Region E) may be more at risk than the rest of the state for a new spread of the novel coronavirus. However, the...