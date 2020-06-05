Age Spots: Dont Let the Bedbugs Bite

Good night, sleep tight, dont let the bedbugs bite!

I remember saying this rhyme many times as a child and even to my own children. It really didnt mean anything, but was a cute way to send kids off to bed. But now bedbugs are a real issue. Just contemplating this article makes my skin crawl, but bedbugs are fast becoming a problem everywhere. Recent reports of them being found in schools, movie theaters and even stores have prompted me to explore more about them.

So the first question is: How does one get bedbugs? Sadly, they are really easy to bring into your home. They are small, round and flat and can hide in or on almost anything. Some common ways people get bedbugs are by bringing them in to their home on furniture or on luggage. They can also hitch a ride on your clothes, shoes or in a purse or bag. You can pick them up anywhere people gather, but bedbugs like to stay close to a food source, which is us. This means that places where people sleep are where the bedbugs can feed, and this is where people commonly pick them up, such as in hotels and dorms.

What are signs of a bedbug infestation? Many people do not realize they have bedbugs until they start seeing the bites. Bedbug bites usually appear in lines or clusters on the arms, legs or shoulders and look like small red hives. People react differently, and some can have allergic reactions, but the bites themselves are not harmful. Bedbugs are not known to carry disease, but the bites can lead to excessive itching and scratching, which could break the skin and lead to infection.

Other signs of infestation are small bloodstains on the sheets. These are left behind after the bedbugs bite you. Experts also say that if you begin to smell a musty-sweet odor, it could be bedbugs. Bedbugs themselves are small, flat and usually a reddish-brown color. You might also see shed skin, eggs or small dark spots of fecal matter upon inspection that will alert you to the presence of bedbugs.

If you suspect you might have bedbugs or are staying somewhere and you want to check for bedbugs, grab a flashlight and look at the seams of the mattress, under the sheets, in the curtains and in the dresser. Check under pictures, and if you are looking in your home, you should remove outlet covers and look under lamps and inside electronic equipment.

Bedbugs are equal-opportunity bugs; they are not relegated to dirty places. Clean homes, five-star hotels and dormitories have all been infested. If you think you have bedbugs, it is best to act as quickly as possible and call a pest professional. High-heat treatment seems to be the most effective way to get rid of them permanently. Vacuuming the area and drying clothes and bedding on high heat as well as some sprays can help, but a professional can help you through the process.

How can we avoid bedbugs? If traveling, inspect your room carefully. Do not keep your suitcase by the bed, and do not spread items all around the room. When leaving, inspect your clothes and bags. When you return, wash all clothes and dry on high heat, keep suitcases away from bedrooms and consider storing them in plastic bags.

Bedbugs are creepy, and the idea of them is pretty awful. They are, however, common, and there are ways to minimize your risk; treatments are available. So as the rhyme goes, dont let the bedbugs bite. If they do, the shoe might not help.