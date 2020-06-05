*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Bankruptcies

Friday, June 5, 2020

Bankruptcies filed through May for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.

20-10355 David Edward Collins

20-10366 Christina Lee Vanpool

20-10367 Linda Lee Rogers

20-10371 Jacob William Little

20-10372 Michael William Manning and Brittany Nicole Manning

20-10373 Jennifer Renea Lewis

20-10374 Felicia Gail Meyer

20-10376 William E. Hill, Sr. and Maxine Hill

20-10378 Kimberly Susan Jackson

20-10379 Dawn Annett Fornkohl

20-10386 Lola Ann Amerson

20-10391 Robert J Rose, 3rd and LaRisa S Rose

20-10394 Terri Lynn Tate

20-10395 John C. VanBerkel and Cora L. VanBerkel

20-10397 Dorothy Jean Harrington

20-10398 Benjamin Seth Freeman

20-10410 Andrew Franklin Yount

20-10411 Joyce Elaine Riggins

20-10416 Randell Tabb Garner

20-10418 Miranda Jo Cruz

20-10419 Rachel Dawn Coleman and Jason Lee Coleman

20-10421 Michael Joseph Aufdenberg

20-10422 Kristina Lynn Farrow

20-10424 Harrell Blayne Hobbs

20-10426 Randell L Miller and Becky R Miller

20-10427 Danielle N. Pettigrew

20-10428 Carolyn V. Childs

20-10430 Jasmine Charmaine Adeniran

20-10434 Kristy L. Wood

20-10440 John Clark Thompson