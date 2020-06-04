Opinion
Say it with love: Black lives matter
Submitted photo by Eden Browne
Many people have already written in these pages with much more poignant and powerful messages than I could about the heartbreaking and disgraceful tragedy of George Floyd's death. Among them: Adrienne Ross, Kathryn Lopez and Southeast Missouri State University basketball coach Rekha Patterson.
But I want to extend something Patterson said. In a social media post, transcribed in the Southeast Missourian Tuesday, Patterson encouraged coaches to "Say the words, not type, SAY the words: 'Black. Lives. Matter.'
" ... Say it to yourself every day.
"Say it to your family, your friends, your co-workers, bosses, neighbors.
"If you find yourself struggling to say these words, say them every day until it is no longer difficult. And then, when it is no longer difficult, act.
Never miss another column
Get Jon K. Rust's column delivered to your inbox
"Act like my life, and all black lives, matter.
"May God bless us all."
Patterson's message is important because too many people deflect from a message that needs to be clear. They say, "But all lives matter." And, yes, that is correct. All lives matter. But this is not the immediate question before us, after a black man is dead in a horrifying act of police brutality, following the killing of a black jogger involving a retired police officer, after the police shooting of an innocent Kentucky woman in her apartment, or the off-duty police officer's killing of an innocent Dallas man in his, and this list goes on. Black lives matter, because they do. Not only when they're part of a larger group -- part of "all" -- but because each God-given life is precious. And each one of us has dignity and deserves to be respected. Black lives matter.
The other deflection is that, "But BLM is a political slogan, misused at times to railroad opposition." And, yes, that is true, too, sometimes. But the words also have meaning in themselves, separate from politics. And our brothers and sisters who are black deserve to hear: "You matter. You are important. You are loved. Your pain is felt and suffered in my heart." Not because of politics. Despite the politics. Because this is bigger and so much more important than politics, and because it is true.
Saying "Black lives matter" does not mean you have to vote any specific way (although some would wrongly and shortsightedly suggest it). It certainly does not mean you support violence. People who loot, break windows and set cars, buildings and businesses on fire are breaking the law, and supporters of any cause discredit themselves by excusing such malign actions (let alone justifying them). But these corrosive acts should not distract from the original pain of injustice and the love that needs to be shared. Just as the corrosive acts of some police officers should not diminish our recognition of the overall heroism of most police officers.
I briefly attended the Black Lives Matter rally at Freedom Corner on Sunday in Cape Girardeau and handed out face masks. I wish people were more socially distanced, though almost all wore masks by the time I left. (Unfortunately, that wasn't the case throughout the day.) But I was proud of the citizens of our town for how they peacefully came together, expressed their anger, voiced their hurt, revealed their vulnerabilities, shared their compassion, and gave spirit to their hopes.
Black lives matter.
Black. Lives. Matter.
This is an America to celebrate, striving passionately, peacefully, respectfully. Even ... lovingly.
Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
- While still low, Cape Girardeau numbers bump back up. Here's why (5/30/20)
- Just one of the ways COVID-19 has changed how I worship (5/28/20)
- Covid-19 in Southeast Missouri: The good news in the numbers (5/19/20)
- Why you should wear a mask: Faith, fear, responsibility and freedom (5/16/20)
- Cape County Public Health is concerned about citizens relaxing personal responsibility (5/12/20)
- Where do we start when opening up the economy? (5/7/20)
- Is it COVID-related that my fish just started talking to me? (5/5/20)
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (6/3/20)Masks made in America by an all-American companyBRISTOL, Tenn. There is not one thing in the jeans, flannel-lined jackets, denim jackets, overalls, shirts, carpenter pants, custom uniforms or masks produced by L.C. King Manufacturing that is not made in America. Nothing -- not even the threads or...
-
Column (6/3/20)Yes, meet rioters with overwhelming forceRestoring order to America's cities isn't a complicated proposition. All it requires is resources and determination, and a firm rejection of the longstanding progressive fallacy that an overwhelming police presence is "provocative" and "escalatory"...
-
Editorial (6/3/20)Newspaper seeks nominations for Spirit of America awardEach year the Southeast Missourian solicits nominations for the newspaper's Spirit of America Award. This is an honor bestowed on an individual who represents the American spirit through patriotism, community involvement or entrepreneurial...
-
-
-
-
-
Editorial (6/1/20)EDITORIAL: New program gives opportunities to soarIf the best type of collegiate degree program is one that mixes the practical developing knowledge and skills to prepare for a career with the enjoyable yes, some people DO like math then Southeast Missouri State Universitys plan to offer a...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Editorial (5/29/20)Garner is capable, familiar choice to lead Notre DameFollowing in the footsteps of a legendary figure can be a difficult chore. The next principal of Notre Dame Regional High School, assuming the position held for two decades by Brother David Migliorino, would undoubtedly have big shoes to fill. Enter...
-
Column (5/28/20)Just one of the ways COVID-19 has changed how I worshipEvery now and then as a diversion from hard news about the coronavirus, I like to write about family. Something funny. Or at least an attempt at humor. In this case, COVID-19 has changed how I approach an important part of worship. How about you?...
-
-
Editorial (5/27/20)Cape County sales tax proposal on ballot June 2On Tuesday, Cape Girardeau County voters will have a chance to decide whether to enact a half-cent sales tax to fund a variety of county government functions, focusing primarily on law enforcement activities and infrastructure. Sheriff Ruth Ann...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (5/22/20)On Memorial Day we remember those who gave their life for this countryMemorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial kickoff to summer, but, more importantly, the holiday is an opportunity to remember those in the armed services who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This year is different in that many of the normal...
-
-
Letter (5/21/20)Honor law enforcement officersNational Police Week May 11--17, honored the service and sacrifice of U.S. law enforcement officers. This sacrifice is almost beyond belief, in that on average, one law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty somewhere in the United States...
-
Editorial (5/20/20)TTF deserves voter support on June 2 ballotOn the ballot June 2 for Cape Girardeau voters is the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF6) sales tax extension. The five-year extension is expected to generate $25 million to be used on a mix of new projects, roadway maintenance and other transportation...
-
Editorial (5/18/20)Flourish event moves online with programing, virtual marketplaceThe Flourish Magazine Ladies Night Out was scheduled for this month. With the challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus, this years event, which regularly draws hundreds of area women, is moving online for a virtual experience that promises to...
-
Editorial (5/15/20)Congratulations to the Class of 2020This weekend was supposed to be commencement for Southeast Missouri State University. Area high schools also planned their own ceremonies this month. COVID-19 has changed those plans. Southeast graduates will have to wait to celebrate this milestone...
-
Editorial (5/13/20)Community rallies behind BBQ establishment destroyed in fireFollowing the fire that destroyed True-Que Barbecue in downtown Cape Girardeau, owner Byron Bonner referenced Romans 8:28 from the Bible. "I know everything is going to work out for the good. It might be bad now, but you have to be wise enough --...
-
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.