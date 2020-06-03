Editorial
Newspaper seeks nominations for Spirit of America award
Each year the Southeast Missourian solicits nominations for the newspaper's Spirit of America Award. This is an honor bestowed on an individual who represents the American spirit through patriotism, community involvement or entrepreneurial ingenuity, among other noble traits.
We are now accepting nominations for the 2020 award, which will be presented on Independence Day at the City of Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July Celebration.
Individuals, civic clubs and other organizations are encouraged to submit nominations. Nominees will be recognized in the newspaper, and a $1,000 cash prize will go to the nominating organization of the award recipient. If the award recipient is nominated by an individual, the honoree will select a charity to receive the monetary donation.
Get our Daily Headlines
Sent right to your inbox.
Nominations are accepted from the following counties: Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Stoddard and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski and Alexander counties in Illinois.
Past winners include: Blair Moran (2019), Raymond Buhs (2018), Pete Poe (2017), Jim Bollinger (2016), Jerry Ford (2015), Mary Kasten (2014), Kenneth Bender (2013), Kent Zickfield (2012), David Hitt (2011), Rob Callahan (2010), Harry Rediger (2009), Jane Randol Jackson (2008), James Harnes Sr. (2007), Neal Edwards (2006), Melvin Gateley (2005), Dr. Dan Cotner (2004) and John "Doc" Yallaly (2003).
Nominations can be made online at www.semissourian.com/spirit or by using the form that will regularly appear in the Southeast Missourian. Print forms should be mailed to: Southeast Missourian, Spirit of America Award, P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. The nomination should be 250 words or fewer, include nominee's charitable and social memberships and why you believe the nominee embodies the American spirit through patriotism, loyalty, generosity, civility and a strong work ethic.
The deadline for nominations is June 19.
We encourage you to consider nominating deserving individuals as we seeks to shine a light on those who embody the American spirit.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (6/3/20)Masks made in America by an all-American companyBRISTOL, Tenn. There is not one thing in the jeans, flannel-lined jackets, denim jackets, overalls, shirts, carpenter pants, custom uniforms or masks produced by L.C. King Manufacturing that is not made in America. Nothing -- not even the threads or...
-
Column (6/3/20)Yes, meet rioters with overwhelming forceRestoring order to America's cities isn't a complicated proposition. All it requires is resources and determination, and a firm rejection of the longstanding progressive fallacy that an overwhelming police presence is "provocative" and "escalatory"...
-
-
-
-
-
Editorial (6/1/20)EDITORIAL: New program gives opportunities to soarIf the best type of collegiate degree program is one that mixes the practical developing knowledge and skills to prepare for a career with the enjoyable yes, some people DO like math then Southeast Missouri State Universitys plan to offer a...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Editorial (5/29/20)Garner is capable, familiar choice to lead Notre DameFollowing in the footsteps of a legendary figure can be a difficult chore. The next principal of Notre Dame Regional High School, assuming the position held for two decades by Brother David Migliorino, would undoubtedly have big shoes to fill. Enter...
-
Column (5/28/20)Just one of the ways COVID-19 has changed how I worshipEvery now and then as a diversion from hard news about the coronavirus, I like to write about family. Something funny. Or at least an attempt at humor. In this case, COVID-19 has changed how I approach an important part of worship. How about you?...
-
-
Editorial (5/27/20)Cape County sales tax proposal on ballot June 2On Tuesday, Cape Girardeau County voters will have a chance to decide whether to enact a half-cent sales tax to fund a variety of county government functions, focusing primarily on law enforcement activities and infrastructure. Sheriff Ruth Ann...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (5/22/20)On Memorial Day we remember those who gave their life for this countryMemorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial kickoff to summer, but, more importantly, the holiday is an opportunity to remember those in the armed services who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This year is different in that many of the normal...
-
-
Letter (5/21/20)Honor law enforcement officersNational Police Week May 11--17, honored the service and sacrifice of U.S. law enforcement officers. This sacrifice is almost beyond belief, in that on average, one law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty somewhere in the United States...
-
Editorial (5/20/20)TTF deserves voter support on June 2 ballotOn the ballot June 2 for Cape Girardeau voters is the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF6) sales tax extension. The five-year extension is expected to generate $25 million to be used on a mix of new projects, roadway maintenance and other transportation...
-
Editorial (5/18/20)Flourish event moves online with programing, virtual marketplaceThe Flourish Magazine Ladies Night Out was scheduled for this month. With the challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus, this years event, which regularly draws hundreds of area women, is moving online for a virtual experience that promises to...
-
Editorial (5/15/20)Congratulations to the Class of 2020This weekend was supposed to be commencement for Southeast Missouri State University. Area high schools also planned their own ceremonies this month. COVID-19 has changed those plans. Southeast graduates will have to wait to celebrate this milestone...
-
Editorial (5/13/20)Community rallies behind BBQ establishment destroyed in fireFollowing the fire that destroyed True-Que Barbecue in downtown Cape Girardeau, owner Byron Bonner referenced Romans 8:28 from the Bible. "I know everything is going to work out for the good. It might be bad now, but you have to be wise enough --...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (5/8/20)Whether in-person or by phone, take time to celebrate mom this weekendIt's Mother's Day weekend, a time we celebrate moms for all they do for our families and communities. Though Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order has been lifted, social distancing is still the order of the day. That means more people this year...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.