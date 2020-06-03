Prayer 6-3-20
Hear our prayers, O God, for all those who are truly in need. Amen.
Cape city voters renew TTF, Cape County voters OK new law enforcement taxFor the sixth time since 1995, Cape Girardeau voters Tuesday approved a half-cent sales tax to fund the city's transportation improvement projects on a pay-as-you-go basis. Transportation Trust Fund 6 won approval of 63.7% of city voters. TTF5,...
Thomas wins Cape seat; Baker earns Jackson nodIncumbent municipal officials in Cape Girardeau and Jackson held onto their seats Tuesday. In Cape Girardeau's Ward 3, Nathan Thomas edged Renita Green with 56% of the vote -- 325 to 254. Thomas was appointed to serve on the Cape Girardeau City...
School board members, tax issues decided in regionArea voters chose school board members and decided on tax proposals Tuesday, though only about one in 10 registered voters cast ballots. Jared Ritter was the top vote-getter for one of three seats on the public school district's board. He received...
Arrest warrants issued after Bollinger County investigation into death of 8-year-old girl with special needsMore than two months after an investigation was launched into the March 22 death of an 8-year-old girl with myotonic dystrophy, arrest warrants were filed Friday by Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Gray and signed Sunday by Judge Alan...
Jackson park facilities, including pool, gradually openingIts been two months since Jackson suspended most parks and recreation activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, something Shane Anderson thought hed never see. It was something Ive never experienced in my 23 years here, the Jackson parks and...
40 rape kits from Cape Girardeau area sent for testingUntested rape kits from the Cape Girardeau Police Department are on their way for testing, according to a news release from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. A total of 40 kits were gathered Thursday and shipped from Cape Girardeaus...
Cape's black pastors' group planning a statement on Floyd protestsThe Rev. William Tiger Bird Jr., pastor of Cape Girardeaus Greater Dimensions Ministries, says the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau (PAC) will be issuing a statement soon following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. PAC, made up...
More than 30 new coronavirus cases reported in regionThirty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Tuesday. Union County, Illinois, reported the most new cases 12 pushing the countys total to 165. A dozen county residents have died of the disease caused by coronavirus, an increase of...
Cape County jury trials suspended through Aug. 3Effective today, the 32nd Judicial District courts, serving Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties, will enter Phase Two of operations, according to an order by Presiding Judge Benjamin Lewis, issued Tuesday. The incidence of COVID-19 has...
Cape Habitat completes a home in Jackson, its 60thAlmost five years ago, Lisa Boyd and her children lost the Cape Girardeau home they were renting to a fire. Over the weekend, Boyd took possession to a brand-new home in Jackson, the 60th residence built by Cape Area Habitat for Humanity. Its...
Effects of local George Floyd demonstration discussed at Cape Girardeau City Council meetingAlmost 24 hours after demonstrators marched along Broadway to protest of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, members of Cape...
Jackson Board of Aldermen consider electric rate reductionJackson utility customers will see a rate reduction in their electric bills, averaging 11.5%, starting next month if the citys Board of Aldermen accepts a consultants proposal to do so. At their study session Monday night, the aldermen discussed...
No mud volleyball at Jackson's July Fourth celebration; Homecomers uncertainHealth experts say social distancing and proper personal hygiene are two ways to avoid COVID-19, but neither of these measures is possible when playing mud volleyball. Therefore, the annual mud volleyball tournament during Jacksons Fourth of July...
Special Olympics to hold virtual fundraiser walk this weekendSpecial Olympics Missouri, which provides sports training and athletic competition to adults and children with intellectual disabilities, has canceled this years in-person Law Enforcement Torch Run, but this weekend, the organization will hold the...
Mississippi River crest delayed, raisedForecasters have revised their prediction for the Mississippi River crest this week in Cape Girardeau, pushing it back a day and raising it by half a foot. According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, the river is now expected to...
Coronavirus cases grow in region; no deaths reportedCOVID-19 cases continued to rise in most area counties Monday. Cape Girardeau Countys total number of positive cases hit 100, with 75 cases confirmed and 25 labeled as probable. Thirty-eight of the cases are in Cape Girardeau; 32 are in Jackson;...
Advance man sentenced to prison for string of burglariesAn Advance, Missouri, man has been sentenced to prison for a series of burglaries. Shawn Yount, 49, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a Cape Girardeau County jury found him guilty of four counts of second-degree burglary. Circuit Judge...
Southeast students develop proposals for downtown Cape historic buildingDuring the past spring semester, Southeast Missouri State University students were given the opportunity to explore real-life challenges, reaching creative solutions to restore and redevelop historic buildings. Steven Hoffmans Historic...
Local demonstrators express solidarity with Black Lives Matter movementIn the days following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, demonstrations and protests mourning his death spread across the nation....
Cape NAACP reacts to Floyd death, protestsPat Thompson-McBride, Cape Girardeaus NAACP president, knows what it means to lose a loved one to violence. Thompson-McBride lost her 39-year old son Damion nearly three years ago when he was shot to death while he slept in Jefferson City,...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 6/1/20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation n Recognition of Service council member...
Most read 5/31/20Gov. Parson activates National Guard following violent protests in MissouriST. LOUIS (AP) Protesters blocked a downtown St. Louis interstate, set a fire in the road and broke into trucks during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto Floyd's neck...
Photo Gallery 5/31/20Cape Girardeau demonstrators march in honor of George FloydHundreds of demonstrators stand in solidarity to demand justice for George Floyd and bring awareness to what the Black Lives Matter movement means by protesting on Freedom Corner, located near the intersection of Broadway and North West End...
Candidates vie for area school board postsIn the June 2 election, candidates are running for three-year school board terms in eight local school districts. There are four candidates running for three positions on the board of the 4,287-pupil district. Incumbent and Cape Central graduate...
Tax initiatives on ballot for Cape County voters TuesdayCape Girardeau voters will have two tax initiatives to vote on Tuesday. The proposed would renew, for five years, a half-cent sales tax to fund the city's transportation projects. The Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) was first approved by voters in...
Contra dance series becomes victim of COVID-19 concernsThe contra dance series at Christ Episcopal Church has been cancelled until the end of 2020, organizer John Coffman said, one of the latest victims of COVID-19. Judy Bradley brought the contra style of dancing to Cape Girardeau in the early 1980s,...
J.C. Penney to reopen next weekAfter several weeks of speculation about its future, J.C. Penney has announced its store in Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall will reopen next week. The store and the J.C. Penney salon will open Wednesday while the Sephora outlet inside the store will...
Cape Girardeau police investigate 3 separate shootings in 8-hour periodThree separate shootings occurred over a span of eight hours in Cape Girardeau from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. According to Hann, the three separate shootings do not appear to be...
Lutheran Home employee tests positive for coronavirusLutheran Home in Cape Girardeau has reported a case of COVID-19. According to the facilitys website, one employee has tested positive. The facilitys website states it has an average of 389 employees. The website states 15 employees have tested...
Cape public health director 'surprised' at CDC antibody cautionThe director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is a little surprised at new guidance this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about coronavirus antibody testing. (CDC) recommendations of two weeks ago...
Man shot Wednesday at Boulevard Apartments in Cape GirardeauA man was shot and transported by ambulance Wednesday night, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. He was unable to provide further information about the victim's status or injuries at this time. "Officers are busy actively working the...