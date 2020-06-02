Letter to the Editor
Laughing stock of world
Immediately after Trump became President, good people such as Nazis, White Supremacists, KKK, right-wing hate groups, conspiracy theorists, etc. came off the woodworks. Since Covid-19 calamity, Trump has been cheerleading a few more good people: Covid-19 hoaxers, gun-toting lockdown protesters, social distancing resisters, no-mask skeptics, fake Constitution defenders, let-people-die lawmakers, etc. without regards to the consequences to the health of people. Such persistent denial of a calamity is a sign of serious mental illness. Some of them are frankly psychotic, with bizarre delusions such as, Bill Gates has put microchips in vaccines to control the world.
Trump and rabid conspiracy theorists Alex Jones, Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, Roger Stone, etc. form a mutual titillating society. Trumpist lawmakers kowtow to him because they love him, or are terrified of his vitriol and vindictiveness, or his rowdy base.
Who are the bad people in America? Only those people who pose significant threat of exposing his long history of financial misdeeds: The media, FBI (Deep-State} and Democrats. So, he incessantly attacks to discredit them.
When Trump emboldens such good people disregarding the serious consequences to the people, the future portends chaos, anarchy, division and destruction of America. Once upon a time, the world looked up to Americans as scientific-minded, brilliant, creative, thoughtful, reasonable, loving and lovable people. Now, inject-disinfectants Trump and millions of his insecure, deluded and hateful good people have made Americans the laughing stock of the world. How did Trump accomplish this incredible feat within three years?
K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau
