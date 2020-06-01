Editorial
EDITORIAL: New program gives opportunities to soar
If the best type of collegiate degree program is one that mixes the practical developing knowledge and skills to prepare for a career with the enjoyable yes, some people DO like math then Southeast Missouri State Universitys plan to offer a bachelors degree in aircraft piloting ought to have a seat at that table.
The universitys board of regents recently approved the program, and, if the state Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development approves it, students should be able to enroll in the fall of 2021. The program will start out small 10 students in its first year and grow to as many as 85 a few years later, according to Southeast Missourian reporting.
Job prospects for trained pilots shows the need for such a program. Consider: A study done by Economic Modeling Specialists International showed 1,218 job openings for pilots in the region two years ago but only 63 candidates for those jobs had graduated from pilot programs. Further, provost Mike Godard told regents professional pilots in the region average 55 years of age and jobs in the field will grow up to 8% in coming years.
Get our Daily Headlines
Sent right to your inbox.
Having recently come from an institution that had a professional pilot degree program, I can attest that there is a significant demand among students that want to get into this, he said.
Key to the program will be Southeasts plan to contract with a vendor to provide the necessary training equipment and aircraft. The outlay on the universitys part will be minimal, and fees for the program will ensure it is not a burden.
Of course, there are regulatory hoops the university will have to go through, but this program has been successful elsewhere, and there is no reason to believe it wouldnt be successful here.
Which brings us to the second part of the equation. Ask professional and hobbyist pilots why they choose to fly, and theyll say its exhilarating, liberating fun.
We expect students who enter the program will find it speaks to both the practical and enjoyable. Godspeed.
Comments
More to explore
-
-
-
-
-
-
Editorial (5/29/20)Garner is capable, familiar choice to lead Notre DameFollowing in the footsteps of a legendary figure can be a difficult chore. The next principal of Notre Dame Regional High School, assuming the position held for two decades by Brother David Migliorino, would undoubtedly have big shoes to fill. Enter...
-
Column (5/28/20)Just one of the ways COVID-19 has changed how I worshipEvery now and then as a diversion from hard news about the coronavirus, I like to write about family. Something funny. Or at least an attempt at humor. In this case, COVID-19 has changed how I approach an important part of worship. How about you?...
-
-
Editorial (5/27/20)Cape County sales tax proposal on ballot June 2On Tuesday, Cape Girardeau County voters will have a chance to decide whether to enact a half-cent sales tax to fund a variety of county government functions, focusing primarily on law enforcement activities and infrastructure. Sheriff Ruth Ann...
-
Column (5/27/20)On Memorial Day, remember our most faithful troopsWhile serving as a sentry with French forces in the Argonne Forest in 1918, a black American private fought off German attackers. Unfazed by his wounds, he hurled grenades until they ran out, shot his rifle until it jammed, used his rifle as a club...
-
Jackson man plays taps tribute at Veterans Memorial PlazaMost local Memorial Day services were canceled this year due to the coronavirus. That didnt stop Jackson resident Steve Sebaugh from paying his respects to Americas fallen heroes. I drove through the Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park on Monday...
-
Conquering coronavirus fear: It won't just go awayLockdowns are ending as states are loosening restrictions resulting from the Chinese coronavirus. Missouri opened things up a couple of weeks ago. Some are uncomfortable or even downright fearful but are doing their best to resume activities. Then...
-
-
It's OK to acknowledge good COVID-19 newsIts not March anymore. The coronavirus has taken a heartbreaking toll on Americans, but the course of the virus is not the same as it was a few months ago. We are on the other side of the curve. There are encouraging signs all over the country,...
-
-
-
Editorial (5/22/20)On Memorial Day we remember those who gave their life for this countryMemorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial kickoff to summer, but, more importantly, the holiday is an opportunity to remember those in the armed services who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This year is different in that many of the normal...
-
-
Letter (5/21/20)Honor law enforcement officersNational Police Week May 11--17, honored the service and sacrifice of U.S. law enforcement officers. This sacrifice is almost beyond belief, in that on average, one law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty somewhere in the United States...
-
Editorial (5/20/20)TTF deserves voter support on June 2 ballotOn the ballot June 2 for Cape Girardeau voters is the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF6) sales tax extension. The five-year extension is expected to generate $25 million to be used on a mix of new projects, roadway maintenance and other transportation...
-
Editorial (5/18/20)Flourish event moves online with programing, virtual marketplaceThe Flourish Magazine Ladies Night Out was scheduled for this month. With the challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus, this years event, which regularly draws hundreds of area women, is moving online for a virtual experience that promises to...
-
Editorial (5/15/20)Congratulations to the Class of 2020This weekend was supposed to be commencement for Southeast Missouri State University. Area high schools also planned their own ceremonies this month. COVID-19 has changed those plans. Southeast graduates will have to wait to celebrate this milestone...
-
Editorial (5/13/20)Community rallies behind BBQ establishment destroyed in fireFollowing the fire that destroyed True-Que Barbecue in downtown Cape Girardeau, owner Byron Bonner referenced Romans 8:28 from the Bible. "I know everything is going to work out for the good. It might be bad now, but you have to be wise enough --...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (5/8/20)Whether in-person or by phone, take time to celebrate mom this weekendIt's Mother's Day weekend, a time we celebrate moms for all they do for our families and communities. Though Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order has been lifted, social distancing is still the order of the day. That means more people this year...
-
Editorial (5/6/20)Support your local merchants at area farmers marketsLocal farmers markets are opening in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, albeit with some specific COVID-19 precautions. The Jackson Farmers Market was the first to open in April. The Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau opened on Saturday at Century Casino...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.