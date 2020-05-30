A letter from VFW

Letter to the Editor

Last night the officers and several members, of both VFW Post 3838 and its Auxiliary met to discuss the reopening of its Canteen (bar and restaurant). After the Governor of Missouri decided to continue the States reopening plan to remain in phase one, the Post determined that it could not meet the social distancing guidance and be profitable to help our fellow veterans. It was also agreed on that we could not provide a safe manner of business, under the current guidance, for our Veterans, our employees, or our customers.

We want our members, and the community to know that this is a decision not guided by fear or politics. We are an organization made of men and women who raised our right hand and solemnly swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that we would bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and we will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me. So help us God.

We are an organization of men and women who when given orders to enter combat zones and hostile areas, we went and followed those orders. This is what we are doing now. The governor's orders for social distancing do not allow for a safe place of gathering at a bar. We feel that opening at this time would be irresponsible and dangerous. We will reconvene and discuss the issue again on June 11 at 7 p.m. Please stay safe and God Bless

James Colyer, Quartermaster, Clippard Wilson Taylor VFW Post 3838