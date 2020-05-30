Prayer 5-31-20
Thank you, O Lord Jesus, that through you we can find strength. Amen.
Candidates vie for area school board postsIn the June 2 election, candidates are running for three-year school board terms in eight local school districts. There are four candidates running for three positions on the board of the 4,287-pupil district. Incumbent and Cape Central graduate...
Tax initiatives on ballot for Cape County voters Tuesday6Cape Girardeau voters will have two tax initiatives to vote on Tuesday. The proposed would renew, for five years, a half-cent sales tax to fund the city's transportation projects. The Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) was first approved by voters in...
Contra dance series becomes victim of COVID-19 concernsThe contra dance series at Christ Episcopal Church has been cancelled until the end of 2020, organizer John Coffman said, one of the latest victims of COVID-19. Judy Bradley brought the contra style of dancing to Cape Girardeau in the early 1980s,...
Suspect dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while in Cape Girardeau police custody2A suspect is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound sustained while in police custody, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said in a release Friday. At approximately 12:20 a.m. Friday, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a...
Area jobless claims reach historic highsMore people filed for unemployment benefits in Cape Girardeau County during March and April than in all of 2019. And all of 2018. And all of 2017. And part of 2016. Combined. Data released Friday by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial...
Work scheduled on and near Cairo bridgeRepair work on the approach to the Ohio River bridge on U.S. 51 between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky, is slated to start this week and will last for several months, according to the Kentucky Transporation Cabinet. The initial work zone...
Cape, Scott County schools seek bond issues to fund repairs, safety improvementsFour school districts are seeking to variously improve safety and repair structures, each with a proposition on the ballot for Tuesday's municipal election. In Oak Ridge, Supt. Adrian Eftink said the proposed 65-cent tax increase is necessary to...
Riverside Regional Library to partially reopen Monday, moves programs onlineOn Monday, two of Riverside Regional Library's branches will reopen their doors to a limited number of patrons and services, and summer programming will be primarily online or off-site, said library director Jeff Trinkle. Children's librarian Alynda...
Polling change made for voters in some areasCape Girardeau County residents in the Brown Owl Precinct who typically vote at the Missouri Conservation Department office and those in Cape Girardeau's 4C Precinct who vote at St. Andrew Lutheran Church should note changes in their polling places...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/1/20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Public Hearing n Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of the property addressed as 357 Timber Lane, as submitted by Todd Johnson and Kaci Jo Sparkman. Approval of minutes n...
Five area deaths attributed to coronavirusFive deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in the region Friday. A third Cape Girardeau County resident died of the disease associated with coronavirus. The person was a 70-something-yeard-old person. No further details were provided by the...
Deken, Johnston seeking Fruitland fire district postOn Tuesday, voters will choose to elect either Brad Deken, a Southeast Missouri State University department chairman and professor of Engineering and Technology, or Brad Johnston for a six-year term as director of the Fruitland Fire Protection...
Green, Thomas square off for Ward 3 postLocated in the heart of the City of Cape Girardeau, about 5% of registered Ward 3 voters participated in the Feb. 4 primary election which set the stage for Tuesday's race between Nathan Thomas and Renita Green for a Ward 3 City Council seat. Thomas...
Mayoral race on ballot for voters in PerryvilleWhen voters in Perryville, Missouri, take to the polls on Tuesday, they will find a mayoral election on the ballot between the incumbent candidate Ken Baer and newcomer candidate Thomas Handrick Sr. -- both of whom are in their 70s. Handrick, a...
Two compete for municipal position in JacksonWhen voters in northeastern Jackson take to the polls Tuesday, they will see two familiar names on the ballot for the Ward 4 Alderman seat -- the incumbent candidate Joe Bob Baker and his challenger Steven Lee. Baker retired from his position as the...
Fireproof faith: Muslim community overcomes arson, pandemic during holy month of RamadanDuring the holy month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Muslims around the world practice a heightened devotion to God through fasting. From dawn to sunset, fasting is practiced by refraining from eating, drinking and sexual...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/1/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for May 28 meeting n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus,...
Mississippi River crest revised upwardExcessive rainfall upriver has led to a revised forecast of a higher Mississippi River crest at Cape Girardeau. The National Weather Service raised its crest prediction by 2 feet Thursday from 34.5 feet by Tuesday morning to 36.5 feet, more than...
Grand Opening band to play benefit concert in Chaffee SundayPopular local band Grand Opening will bring their eclectic mix of rock and country hits to a social-distancing-friendly concert to benefit Life360, which provides lunches to children who need them especially while school is out. The concert begins...
J.C. Penney to reopen next weekAfter several weeks of speculation about its future, J.C. Penney has announced its store in Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall will reopen next week. The store and the J.C. Penney salon will open Wednesday while the Sephora outlet inside the store will...
Cape Girardeau police investigate 3 separate shootings in 8-hour period11Three separate shootings occurred over a span of eight hours in Cape Girardeau from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. According to Hann, the three separate shootings do not appear to be...
Lutheran Home employee tests positive for coronavirus2Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau has reported a case of COVID-19. According to the facilitys website, one employee has tested positive. The facilitys website states it has an average of 389 employees. The website states 15 employees have tested...
Cape public health director 'surprised' at CDC antibody caution2The director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is a little surprised at new guidance this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about coronavirus antibody testing. (CDC) recommendations of two weeks ago...
Photo Gallery 5/29/20Fireproof faith: Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau celebrates holy month of RamadanWhile already attempting to safety celebrate Ramadan amid the pandemic, community members at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau were targeted by a hate crime on Friday, April 24, 2020, and their mosque was destroyed. Despite the obstacles, the...
Most read 5/29/20Man shot Wednesday at Boulevard Apartments in Cape Girardeau3A man was shot and transported by ambulance Wednesday night, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. He was unable to provide further information about the victim's status or injuries at this time. "Officers are busy actively working the...
Most read 5/28/20Beef 'O' Brady's in Cape to permanently close2The Beef O Bradys restaurant in Cape Girardeau will permanently shut its doors at the close of business Sunday due, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic. Owners Lee and Angel Hillman informed their staff Wednesday of their decision to close the...
Most read 5/28/20Head-on collision in no-passing zone leaves 3 injured in Cape Girardeau County2Three people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a no-passing zone on Highway 177 after a vehicle struck an oncoming car about one-quarter mile south of Nell Holcomb School. The head-on collision occurred at 2:19 p.m. 3 miles north of Cape...
Photo Gallery 5/27/20Shooting investigation at Boulevard Apartments in Cape GirardeauAccording to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, a male subject was shot Wednesday night near S. West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. Members of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were seen...
Most read 5/26/20Local coronavirus cases continue climbCOVID-19 cases continued to grow in the region Monday, as the disease associated with coronavirus claimed another life in Southern Illinois. Southern Seven Health Department, which covers seven counties in the southern tip of Illinois, reported the...
Crash reconstruction, body cameras detail investigation into Sikeston officer crashNew details of the Missouri State Highway Patrols investigation into a Feb. 29 fatal two-vehicle crash in Sikeston, Missouri, were finalized May 21 and published in a 149-page crash reconstruction report, which includes body-camera footage, speed...
Local study indicates hundreds could have had coronavirus5Hundreds of Cape Girardeau County residents may have had COVID-19 earlier this year and most of them didnt realize it. That according to data released Thursday by the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center, which studied blood samples collected last...
-
A&E's 'Ghost Hunters' scours Cape Girardeau's Glenn House4Christy Mershon did not want to believe Cape Girardeaus historic Glenn House was haunted. Even though Mershon leads haunted tours of Cape Girardeau landmarks, she approached ghost stories more like folklore than fact, and didnt want to admit the...