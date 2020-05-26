People Show You Their Goodness

My mother always told me that most people are good and that given the chance, they will show you their goodness. This advice has stuck with me, and recently, God decided to show us this truth in vibrant technicolor as only He can.

This story starts in March with a call for masks to help with COVID-19 efforts. Chantelle Becking put out a post asking people to help by donating fabric, cutting fabric and sewing masks together. These masks were to be donated to medical personnel. Thank you, Kathy Leimer, for being a technical advisor and jack-of-all-trades. Wanting to do our part, Wish offered to be a drop-off/pick up place for these efforts.

Each time we put out a post asking for fabric, the call was answered.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

1 Cotton King went above and beyond donating fabric. Numerous people dropped off bolts of fabric, elastic and other items, including one gentleman who brought us to tears; he called about donating fabric belonging to his wife who had recently passed away, wanting it to be used for medical personnel and for it to do good. It did.

Next came those who cut the fabric to prepare it for sewing. Theresa Taylor, CHS teacher, cut out 979 pieces to make masks. A local radio personality picked up fabric to cut out with the help of her grandchildren. Literally thousands of pieces were cut by many who were glad to give of themselves.

Many individual sewers finished the masks, infusing hope and prayers into the fabric with each thread. Even our young people joined the effort. Dana Deisher enlisted the help of a former student who was so happy to help. That warmed our hearts, too!

Unfortunately, this space isn't long enough to mention everyone who participated, but we want all to know how much the efforts were appreciated. Mom was right  people are good and willing to share their goodness. Each person added to the beautiful, vibrant tapestry, a picture depicting their caring hearts. We are feeling God's blessing to have this ringside seat and help sew a couple of stitches in this picture.