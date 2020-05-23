In recognition of nurses

Letter to the Editor

The year 2020 has been declared as the Year of the Nurse. National Nurses Week was celebrated May 6-12 and coincides with the bicentennial of Florence Nightingale's birth on May 12, 1820.

Florence Nightingale once said: "I think one's feelings waste themselves in words; they ought all to be distilled into actions...actions which bring results." Words were important to her evidenced by the more than 200 books, pamphlets and over 14,000 letters she wrote! "Notes on Nursing" published in 1860 is still one of the most popular compilations of her work done.

The infamous Florence Nightingale came to the attention of the world during the Crimean War and became known as the Lady with the Lamp for making rounds caring for wounded British soldiers. She laid the foundation for the secular profession of nursing at St. Thomas Hospital in London. As a writer she elevated the knowledge of health professionals and the general public, and today each nursing graduate takes the Nightingale pledge. This pledge, in part, charges each nurse to uphold the high standards of their profession and care for those committed to their care.

Today's nurses truly honor in full the Nightingale legacy. I wish to recognize the bravery that is shown in our community, across the nation and around the world by nurses, doctors and all health care workers, often at their own peril, answering the call of care and service to their patients during this pandemic. Your work does not go unrecognized!

DESMA RENO, RN, Jackson