Yes, that is a famous quote from the legendary film The Godfather, but it also applies to everything I do.

I think working on commercial projects is great fun. It requires a different thought process than what I use in home design.

A common misconception is that all interior design centers on making the place look pretty. In fact, 70% of what we recommend in commercial design updates focuses on functionality. I like to begin these projects by taking a few broad ideas into consideration: how does the business function? How does the staff use the space? What is the public perception of the business? How does the public interact with this business? Once I have a good understanding of the functionality of the space and the culture of the people using the space, the options are much easier to define.

Restaurants and food service, in general, have very specific needs. Now, more than ever, restaurants must carefully consider all public areas including waiting areas and restrooms along with the actual dining space. Providing a sense of comfort when enjoying that business, whether its fine dining or fast food, is key. The goal should be to always find a way to provide a consistent experience for all.

When the general public is added to the commercial equation, the function of the space is even more critical. Whether its a doctors office, bank lobby or entrance to a church, the function and design of the commercial space should work in conjunction with the atmosphere that youre intending to present to the public. Thoughtful selections of lighting, furniture and paint colors, allow you to set yourself apart from your competitors, while keeping your business current and relevant well into the future.

Its not personal, its business. Good advice from the Godfather, in 1972 and it still is today. Lets get to work.

Mike Rust is an Interior Designer and owner of Rust & Martin in Cape Girardeau