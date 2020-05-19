Music Students Honored
Students of the Marge Main Music Studio performed two piano solos at the Junior Federated Music Festival. The following students earned top ratings: Brock Compton, Eliza Criblez, Eleanor Dean, George Dean, Marianne Dean, Eden Dehne, Anthony Kearns, Kyah Kidd. Grace Morgan, Samuel Norman, Isabella Palmer, Griffin Rieger, Jackson Rieger, Willow Rieger, Henry Rusten and Erin Spencer.
The music festival was held at the River Campus of Southeast Missouri State University on February 8, 2020.
The following students were honored with gold cups. To receive a gold cup students must perform a minimum of three years.
Brock Compton and Eliza Criblez received their 1st gold cup.
Eden Dehne received her 2nd gold cup. (6 years earning the top rating.)
Samuel Norman received his 3rd gold cup. (9 years of earning the top rating.)
