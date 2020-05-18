*Menu
Southeast Missourian
Editorial

Flourish event moves online with programing, virtual marketplace

Monday, May 18, 2020

The Flourish Magazine Ladies Night Out was scheduled for this month. With the challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus, this years event, which regularly draws hundreds of area women, is moving online for a virtual experience that promises to entertain and inspire.

The Flourish Lunch Date has been taking place each Thursday over the last few weeks, and this week the womens magazine is producing a daily show with opportunities to learn from area experts and participate in a virtual marketplace.

The Flourish Lunch Date is set for noon to 1 p.m. today through Friday on the Flourish Magazine Facebook page. Heres the lineup:

* Today: Live music from Faith and Anna Essner

* Tuesday: Zumba with Ellen Gipson; strength training with Fit Cape

* Wednesday: Intuitive Eating with Tori Mincemeyer; cocktail creations with Nick and Marian Johnston

* Thursday: Yoga and meditation with Shakti and Free Yoga Studio; poetry with Mia Pohlman

* Friday: Painting with Monica Foltz; floral arranging with Laurie Everett; hand lettering with Mollie Young

We hope you tune in and enjoy what looks to be a lot of fun. And to subscribe to the magazine and email newsletter, visit www.semissourian.com/flourish.

